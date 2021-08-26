She slays! Jennifer Lopez loves flaunting her toned abs, and the singer’s hottest bikini and swimsuit photos will have your jaw on the floor.

Of course, the “On the Floor” singer is incredibly dedicated to her gym routine, and David Kirsch, one of J.Lo’s trainers, commended the mogul on her intense “discipline.”

“She’s genetically blessed. She’s physically gifted with an incredible amount of physical energy but also this beautiful amount of mental and emotional energy,” he explained to People in 2017. “She’s very connected to her body, and she’s got crazy discipline.”

The “If You Had My Love” singer admitted that sometimes she needs to push herself a bit more when she’s not feeling motivated. “It’s a job, you’ve got to buckle down,” the J.Lo Beauty founder previously told Us Weekly. “You got to work out, you got to watch what you eat.”

However, it helps that certain types of exercises bring the Hustlers actress a lot of joy in her life, especially considering she started her career as a dancer in the early 1990s.

“I am 100 percent convinced that working out is part of what makes me so happy. Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that’s so good for me is key to my happiness,” the “Jenny From the Block” artist previously explained to Hello, adding she’s a “dancer at heart.”

Jen turns to dance when her “confidence is lagging” and she wants to feel like her best self. “There’s something about seeing what my body is capable of and feeling the endorphin rush that comes with a good dance session that really helps boost my confidence and my mood,” the Second Act star continued.

The Bronx native looks better than ever since turning 50 in 2019. She also credited exercise for making her better mom for her teenage twins, son Max and daughter Emme.

“I really believe that when you take care of yourself and work to stay healthy, you’re better able to take care of those you love. So working out is definitely a priority for me,” the “Let’s Get Loud” singer said.

