Jennifer Lopez Poses in White Swimsuit After Filing for Divorce

It’s been quite a summer for Jennifer Lopez! The “Let’s Get Loud” singer posted a carousel of photos on social media, including one of posing in a sexy white swimsuit.

Jennifer, 55, took a mirror selfie of herself in the white bathing suit that showed off her backside and shared it via Instagram on August 31. The Hustlers star’s pictures also included one of her enjoying some ice cream in a green floral dress, some photos of her child Emme, a luscious bubble bath and more.

Jennifer seemed to have some things to say with the quotes she included in the images. One read, “Everything is unfolding in divine order.” Another photo featured a T-shirt with the phrase, “She’s in bloom and unbothered, out of reach and at peace.”

Fans showed their support in the comments with many of them expressing their excitement for J. Lo’s new “era.”

One Instagram user wrote, “OH MOTHA IS READY FOR A NEW DAWN,” while another added, “So excited for the next ERA.”

The “Jenny From the Block” artist made headlines over the summer as her marriage to Ben Affleck came to an end. Rumors of trouble in paradise began to swirl when Jennifer showed up to the Met Gala without Ben, 52, in May. Later that same month, In Touch reported that the couple was “headed for divorce” and the Argo star had moved out of their marital home.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” an insider told the publication on May 15. “They’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

The former couple then spent their summers on opposite coasts. Jennifer whiled away the warm months in New York and the Hamptons, and Ben spent his time in Los Angeles. Neither party acknowledged their second wedding anniversary on July 16, and Ben opted to skip out on the Marry Me star’s Bridgerton-themed birthday celebration.

On August 20, Jennifer officially filed for divorce and listed their separation date as April 26.

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

“This has been a long time coming; Jen and Ben have been separated since April, when he asked for space and moved out,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style on August 28. “Ultimately, the marriage was not fixable.”

The source also revealed that the Maid in Manhattan star hoped that the duo could repair their broken relationship.

“When the marriage began to fall apart, J. Lo held out hope they could fix it, even canceling her summer tour in May, but Ben had no intention of working on things,” the insider explained. “The more time they spent apart, the more clear it became to him the marriage was a mistake.”

Continuing, the source said that Jennifer was initially concerned about the embarrassment a fourth divorce might bring.

“Jen was concerned with saving face when the divorce speculation started,” the insider added. “She made sure to step out smiling and be photographed with Ben when she could to try to stop the rumors.”

But, it was no use.

“Ben left filing for divorce in Jennifer’s hands, almost like a parting gift,” the source said. “She saw pulling the plug on the day of their anniversary as a bit of sweet revenge. He really doesn’t care, though. Ben gave up on their relationship long ago.”