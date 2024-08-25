J. Lo has walked down the aisle multiple times, and she was also previously engaged to Alex Rodriguez. The Hustlers actress was also rumored to have been engaged to her late ex-boyfriend David Cruz, meaning Jennifer has collected a few engagement rings throughout the years.
Engagement Ring No. 1: Ojani Noa
Jennifer met Ojani Noa when he was working as a waiter at a restaurant in Miami, Florida. Ojani proposed with a pear-shaped diamond ring and was “worth an estimated six figures,” according to E! News.
Jennifer and Ojani married in 1997, but 11 months later, the “Jenny From the Block” singer filed for divorce.
Engagement Ring No. 2: Cris Judd
Jennifer met her second husband, Cris Judd, when she hired him as a backup dancer in her music video for “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.” Cris popped the question with an emerald-cut diamond ring with a six-figure price tag, according to Town and Country.
The Maid in Manhattan actress walked down the aisle in September 2001, but she and Cris split less than a year later. Their divorce was finalized in January 2003.
Engagement Ring No. 3: Ben Affleck
Ben and Jennifer crossed paths for the first time in 2002 as they filmed their movie, Gigli. Bennifer became the It Couple of the early aughts and it wasn’t long before the Armageddon star got down on one knee. Ben proposed with a 6.1 carat pink diamond ring from Harry Winston that was estimated to cost $2.5 million, according to Harper’s Bazaar.
The couple was supposed to marry in September 2003, but they didn’t actually make it down the aisle. Ben called off the wedding four days before and cited “excessive media attention.” They officially ended their relationship in January 2004.
Engagement Ring No. 4: Marc Anthony
J. Lo’s longest marriage was to Marc Anthony. Marc proposed with an 8.5 carat blue diamond from Harry Winston that was estimated to cost around $4 million.
Jennifer and Marc tied the knot in June 2004, and the “I’m Real” artist gave birth to their twins, Max and Emme, almost two years later. The couple announced their split in 2011.
Engagement Ring No. 5: Alex Rodriguez
J. Lo and MLB star Alex Rodriguez began dating in 2017, and two years later, the former shortstop popped the question during a beach vacation in 2019. Jennifer’s ring from Alex held a 15-carat emerald-cut diamond and was estimated to be worth between $1 and $5 million.
The pair called off their engagement in 2021.
Engagement Ring No. 6: Ben Affleck (Again)
Bennifer returned for round 2 in the spring of 2021 when photos of Ben and Jen were spotted spending time together. A little over a year later, she and the Gone Girl star were engaged. While Ben opted for a pink diamond the first time, he went with a green diamond when he popped the question the second time.
The couple wed in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in July 2022. However, a little over two years later, Jennifer filed for divorce on August 20, 2024.