Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement Rings Through the Years: See Her 6 Different Sparklers

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024. The Good Will Hunting star was her fourth husband.

J. Lo has walked down the aisle multiple times, and she was also previously engaged to Alex Rodriguez. The Hustlers actress was also rumored to have been engaged to her late ex-boyfriend David Cruz, meaning Jennifer has collected a few engagement rings throughout the years.