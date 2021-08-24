Another day, another fabulous look from Jennifer Lopez. This time, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer flaunted her killer curves in a sexy neon cut-out dress.

“My favorite color is neon anything,” J. Lo, 52, wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 23, before teasing a collaboration with J. Lo Beauty and Sephora. Although the Hustlers actress credits her J. Lo Glow serum for the look, it could be her blossoming romance with boyfriend Ben Affleck that’s got her shining!

Since going public with their relationship earlier this year, Jennifer and Ben, 49, who originally dated from 2002 to 2004, are moving fast. In fact, the “Dance Again” artist and the Good Will Hunting writer “are looking to buy a mega-million-dollar mansion to call their own,” a source previously told In Touch.

“They just checked out a stunning $85 million property in Beverly Hills with 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a sports complex, huge pool and a guest penthouse,” the insider added, noting all of the houses they’re looking at are “over the top insane.”

Thankfully, their respective children — J. Lo shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Ben shares kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — are “super excited about their future home,” the source assured. Ben and Jennifer “want privacy, and they want to live the good life. Whichever place they choose, it’ll be the perfect home to blend their family.”

In addition to shacking up together, a Bennifer 2.0 engagement is “around the corner,” a separate insider revealed to In Touch on August 13.

According to the source, “it’s no secret” that J. Lo “wants to be married,” whereas Ben “still feels that Jennifer was the one that got away.”

Prior to Ben and Jennifer getting back together, she was engaged to former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez. J. Lo and A-Rod, 46, were together for nearly four years before calling it quits in April.

Jennifer wants Alex “to move on” a third insider dished to In Touch. “She wishes him well.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Jennifer Lopez wearing a sexy neon cut-out dress.