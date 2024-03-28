Jennifer Lopez and Emme Muniz Spring Break Selfie [Photo]

Jennifer Lopez’s twins Emme and Max Muniz are on spring break and the “On the Floor” artist took one of them to New York City! The Bronx native shared a sweet selfie via Instagram with Emme in her home state alongside other family members on Thursday, March 28.

In the photo, Emme, 16, and J. Lo, 54, smiled at the camera as they held delicious ice cream cones alongside the singer’s niece, Lucie. The trio donned casual outfits as Emme wore a thick quilted jacket, a trucker hat and over-the-ear headphones. J. Lo sported a green puffer jacket and sunglasses, while Lucie rocked a zip-up jacket.

It’s unclear if Max, 16, joined in on the trip to the Big Apple with his twin, whom Jennifer shares with ex-husband ​Marc Anthony. However, the pair recently ​jet-setted around the world after their A-list momma took them to Tokyo for their ​16th birthday.

The family made the best of the trip by indulging in the culture’s food and art. J. Lo shared a recap video of the birthday celebration via Instagram in February.

“[I’ve] never seen Max so excited,” J. Lo said in the airport before Emme added, “I’ve never seen myself so excited.”

Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez/ Instagram

While Max “has little interest” in the Hollywood scene, Emme has taken over their mother’s talent and career. In November 2023, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Emme “loves to sing, write and perform and is intrigued by acting as well.”

“[Jennifer will] be hands-on in assisting Emme’s career,” the source dished to Life & Style, adding, “And no doubt be a world-class momager.”

Emme has grown into ​themselves and has caught fans’ by creating their own creative and unique wardrobe.

“[Emme] is into experimenting with different hair colors and quirky makeup techniques. They enjoy nights in practicing makeup techniques together,” a separate insider exclusively told Life & Style in December 2021. “Emme has inherited her mom J. Lo’s creative flair. She loves writing music, singing and dancing. On the weekends, the two of them can often found at the kitchen table penning lyrics together and recording their dance moves in the yard.”

The celebrity teen even joined her mom and Shakira on stage at the 2020 Super Bowl. Emme had a major solo moment when they sang J. Lo’s “Let’s Get Loud” before joining the Latin stars in singing “Born in the USA.”

“I just don’t overthink it,” Emme told People that February. “I get up there and do it.”