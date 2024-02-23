Jennifer Lopez celebrated her twins Max and Emme Muniz’s 16th birthdays during a family getaway to Tokyo.

The “On The Floor” singer, 54, took to Instagram on Thursday, February 22, to give fans a glimpse into their “birthday trip” for the milestone celebration.

The clip began with Jennifer saying she’s “never seen Max so excited” as they waited at the airport, while Emme replied, “I’ve never seen myself so excited.” More videos and photos followed to show the trio participating in a traditional Japanese tea ceremony, and they also visited an art museum. Jennifer, Max and Emme kept busy by hanging out with tiny pigs at a cafe, while the twins also received silver balloons that wrote out “16” to celebrate their birthdays.

Jennifer shares Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, whom she was married to from 2004 until 2014. Meanwhile, she has been married to Ben Affleck since in 2022.

Shortly after the Wedding Planner actress shared the clip, several fans rushed to the comments section to point out how much Max looks like Marc, 55. “Max is a true copy of his father Marc Anthony! They are identical,” one person commented. Another added, “Those kids are all Marc.”

Meanwhile, others couldn’t believe how fast Jennifer’s kids have grown up. “16????????? Absolutely WHAT!?? Please send all my love,” one social media user wrote.

Jennifer clearly loves being a mother, and has never been afraid to gush about the twins – who she affectionately calls her coconuts – in interviews. However, she admitted there’s “no perfect version of a mom” while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in May 2023.

“You have to be the best mom you can be with who you are and what you know, and the things that you learned and experienced in your life,” the Marry Me actress said at the time. “And that’s what you kind of pass on to your kids, you protect them and love them, no matter what.”

While there’s no doubt that she has a close bond with Max and Emme, she recently admitted that they aren’t always her No. 1 fans when it comes to her music. During an interview with Variety published on February 13, Jennifer explained that her teenagers had a surprising reaction when she played her 2002 album, This Is Me … Then, for them. “‘Is this you, Mommy?’” the New York native recalled them asking.

She confirmed the music was hers and asked if they liked it, which they said they did. “And then they’re like, ‘Yeah, we like this more than the music you make now,’”she said, adding that the feedback was a “good ouch.”