Travis Kelce‘s “New Heights” podcast teased that his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, might make an appearance on an upcoming episode in a newly resurfaced comment.

The comment recirculated online after a fan took a screenshot of the exchange and posted it via TikTok on Tuesday, November 28.

“WHAT IF TAYLOR SHOWS UP ON THE PODCAST?” read a comment shared by a fan on the podcast’s official TikTok channel.

The “New Heights” account replied, “What would happen if we just called Taylor up?”

The comment was originally posted after Taylor, 33, attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Chicago Bears game on September 24. However, the whirlwind romance between the NFL tight end and the Grammy Award winning singer created a renewed interest in the football-focused podcast, which led to Swifties scouring the internet for any hints that they might get a glimpse of their queen. Several people noted that the comment was a wink at Kris Jenner asking the same question in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Since the relationship between Travis, 34, and Taylor blew up, Swifties have continued to leave comments on episodes of “New Heights” showing support for the “Lavender Haze” singer.

On the Wednesday, November 29 episode, one fan wrote, “If Taylor appears on New Heights the internet will shut down. LOL”

Another user chimed in, “Swiftie turned avid football watcher here— still here! And loving it! That Eagles game had me on the EDGE OF MY SEAT, Jason!!!!”

“TK going from Taylor Swift to Taylor to Tay gives me all the warm and fuzzies. Waiting for ‘babe’ to slip out one of these days haha,” another Swift fan wrote.

New Heights/TikTok

Travis has never officially addressed whether or not Taylor will make an appearance on the show, but the Ohio native hasn’t been shy about mentioning his superstar girlfriend. On previous episodes, Travis discussed everything from meeting Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, to hinting at his trip to see Taylor on stage in South America.

The Chiefs player has been able to laugh at the media attention surrounding his dating life, including one game where commentator Rich Eisen refused to let up on the amount of Taylor puns he used during coverage of Travis’ game.

Plus, his older brother, Jason Kelce, 36, hasn’t held back from teasing Travis about the relationship, either. He joined in the fun as Swift fans tormented their spouses by saying Taylor was responsible for making Travis famous, and during the September 27 episode, Jason asked, “So Trav, how does it feel that Taylor Swift has finally put you on the map?”

Jason also posted a photo of his mom, Donna Kelce, and himself sitting alongside Kevin Miles, the actor who plays the role of Jake from State Farm in commercials one week after Taylor attended the Kansas City Chiefs game. He captioned the photo, “I also have a superstar in my corner,” and tagged the official Jake from State Farm account.