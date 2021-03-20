Dates on dates! Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker were spotted enjoying a romantic evening at Nobu in Malibu on Friday, March 19.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the 41-year-old and her man, 45, were dressed in matching black-and-white looks as they exited the celebrity hotspot restaurant together. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wore knee-high black boots, black shorts and a white T-shirt underneath a long black coat, while the Blink-182 member rocked black jeans, a white T-shirt, a black beanie, black and white sneakers and a black jacket with pins on it.

This is the second time the dynamic duo have been photographed on a date this week. On Tuesday, March 16, Kourt and Travis were spotted packing on the PDA while waiting for their car at the valet stand at Crossroads Kitchen vegan restaurant in West Hollywood.

Travis and Kourtney sparked romance rumors in January when they both posted snaps from their hangout at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs home. After weeks of rumors, the pair went Instagram official just two days after Valentine’s Day.

On March 4, the iconic drummer opened up about his relationship with the Poosh founder for the first time during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

The former Aquabats member told the E.T. star, 46, why he prefers dating women with children — like Kourtney. “I would date girls that didn’t have kids and I find it kind of hard because I think they would have trouble understanding, [like] ‘Why don’t you want to go to dinner every night?’ ‘Why don’t you want to see me every night?’” he explained.

“Now I’m spending time with a woman who’s a great mom, who’s a great friend and you don’t have to worry about any of those things,” Travis added during the livestream interview. “It just comes natural. It’s like a maturity thing.”

The musician shares 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, while the lifestyle blogger shars 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign with ex Scott Disick.

“The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition,” an insider previously told Life & Style about the neighbors-turned-lovers. “For Kourt, their relationship is ‘easy’ because they’ve been pals for years. There’s no game playing or anything like that.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kourtney and Travis during a dinner date at Nobu Malibu!