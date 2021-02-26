Drama-free zone! Travis Barker‘s ex-wife Shanna Moakler, with whom he shares children Landon and Alabama, is A-OK with the Blink-182 drummer’s girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. “As long as she’s great to my kids and they’re both happy, I’m happy for them,” the model told Us Weekly on Thursday, February 25.

“I absolutely am super happy for them. I have no ill will toward anybody,” Shanna, 45, continued. “I think they’ve been friends for a really long time. My kids seem to really like her, and they all seem [to be] in a good place, and I’m in a good place, so it’s good!”

Shanna and Travis, 45, were married for four years before ultimately calling it quits in 2008. Since then, the former flames are committed to coparenting, similar to Kourtney, 41, and her ex Scott Disick, with whom she shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Shanna and Travis agree that Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, are their “first priority,” the Wedding Singer actress, who is dating actor and model Matthew Rondeau, assured. “No matter where we’re at — as friends or acquaintances.”

As for Kourtney, the Poosh.com founder “reached out” to Shanna “to avoid any friction,” a source previously told Life & Style.

After weeks of flirty Instagram exchanges, Kourtney and Travis became Instagram official on February 16. The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Grammy Award nominee posted identical photos of their interlocked hands on social media.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Fans were quick to speculate that there was tension between Kourtney, Travis and Shanna after the Pacific Blue alum “liked” a comment suggesting the songwriter “downgraded” by settling down with the E! personality. The comment has since been deleted.

When it comes to Scott, 37, he’s supportive of Kourtney’s blossoming romance. “He can’t help feeling slightly jealous,” a separate insider told Life & Style. “He’s very protective over Kourtney, but ultimately, wants to see her happy.”

The Talentless founder is currently dating 19-year-old model Amelia Gray Hamlin. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star has Kourtney’s “seal of approval,” a third source revealed to Life & Style. “Amelia is great with the kids, they like her. That’s all that really counts.”

Hmm … it sounds like Kourtney and Shanna are on the same page about their exes moving on!