A sweet gesture. Kourtney Kardashian “reached out” to boyfriend Travis Barker‘s ex-wife Shanna Moakler “to avoid any friction,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

The Poosh.com founder, 41, is “notoriously private” and “knows” the Meet the Barkers alum, 45, the insider adds. Additionally, Kourtney’s three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, “are friends” with Travis’ two children, Landon and Alabama, whom he shares with Shanna. The model and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, were married from 2004 to 2008.

As for Kourtney and Travis, they were friends and neighbors in Calabasas, California, for years before taking their relationship to the next level. “The chemistry between them was there so it seemed like a natural transition,” a separate source previously told Life & Style.

“They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other. Travis always found Kourtney super sexy so he’s over the moon to be in a relationship with her and for Kourtney, their relationship is ‘easy’ because they’ve been pals for years,” noted the insider. “There’s no game playing or anything like that.”

After weeks of flirty exchanges and one PDA-packed outing, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the music producer made their relationship Instagram official. On February 16, Kourtney and Travis shared identical photos of their interlocked hands on social media.

Just two days later, it appeared as though Shanna threw some shade at the newly public couple. The Pacific Blue alum “liked” an Instagram comment that read, “Shhhhiiiii that broad don’t got nothin’ on you. Travis downgraded big time.” The comment has since been deleted.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Despite the not-so-subtle dig, Shanna, who is dating model Matthew Rondeau, made it clear she’s A-OK with her former flame moving on. “He’s my friend and coparent, and I want him to be happy,” the Wedding Singer actress told Page Six on February 19. “And if being with her makes him happy, and she’s happy, I’m happy for both of them, honestly.”

Furthermore, Shanna said Travis “can handle that Kardashian drama.”