Everything Khloe Kardashian Has Said About Tristan Thompson Cheating, Coparenting and More

Ups and downs! Khloé Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson have been dating off-and-on since 2016. During that time, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has openly talked about his past cheating scandals, what it’s like coparenting their daughter, True Thompson, together and more.

Khloé, 36, and Tristan, 29, fell hard and fast for each other when they first got together. In April 2017, the Good American founder told ES Magazine she had “never been in this type of love” before, which includes her former marriage to Lamar Odom.

Although it would be a year until True was born, KoKo gushed at the time she “would love to have a family” and would have married the NBA star if he asked.

“He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father,” Khloé explained, mentioning Tristan’s oldest child, Prince Thompson, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig. “I definitely want to be a mom. But I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, ‘the clock is ticking.’ I feel in my soul it will happen.”

Fast forward and their romance also hit some serious lows. Tristan was involved in two very public cheating scandals, one of which happened when Khloé was nine months pregnant and the other which involved Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods almost one year later. After breaking up a few times, Khloé and Tristan rekindled their romance in 2020 while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

These days, their relationship seems stronger than ever — and even the reality TV family agrees! An insider told Life & Style in July 2021 that Kim Kardashian is “all for” Khloé and Tristan getting married.

The Revenge Body host “is open to marriage if things work out” with the Boston Celtics player, but “the timing needs to be right before she reaches the point of walking down the aisle,” explained the insider.

That’s not to say she wouldn’t love expanding their family. The insider said Khloé “definitely wants to have another baby, regardless of whether they’re married.”

Their relationship became bi-coastal in November when Tristan signed a two-year, $19 million contract with the Celtics after playing the first nine years of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, Khloé and True, who live in Los Angeles, already jetted off to the east coast to visit him.

Khloé’s quotes about Tristan prove they’ve been through a lot. Keep scrolling to read what she’s said about him cheating, coparenting and more!