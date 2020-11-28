And he’s off! Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, revealed he left Los Angeles for Boston — where he will start to train as a new player with the Boston Celtics — on Saturday, November 28.

On his Instagram feed, the 29-year-old shared a set of two photos of himself sitting on a private jet in an all-red sweatsuit with a white baseball cap and white sneakers. Next to his feet, the basketball player placed two pieces of luxe Louis Vuitton luggage. He simply captioned the snapshots with four-leaf clover and plane emojis.

Earlier this week, the athlete — who previously played for the Cleveland Cavaliers for nine years — officially became a United States citizen ahead of starting his stint with the new team. “I came to the U.S. on a student visa and have always had big dreams. I’m now truly living the American dream,” Tristan told government agency USCIS in a statement.

The agency shared his statement, along with a photo of the Toronto native being sworn in as a citizen. “Congrats on reaching your goals @RealTristan13!” USCIS added on Twitter. “Best of luck with the @NBA #Celtics as a #NewUSCitizen!”

Tristan moved to Texas in 2009 to play basketball for University of Texas on a student visa. After a year of playing for the school, he declared for the NBA draft — and in doing so, he forfeited three years of college eligibility before trying his hand at a professional career. In 2011, he signed with the Ohio team and spent nine seasons with them before accepting a $19 million deal with the New England team.

Tristan’s move to the Boston Celtics will certainly be a change for his girlfriend, 36, and their daughter, True Thompson. The proud parents will “continue to coparent” their 2-year-old amid the move, though Khloé and True will stay “based in L.A. for now,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style after the milestone deal was announced earlier this month. Once “there’s a vaccine” for the coronavirus, the Revenge Body host will become “bi-coastal” and “split her time” between the two cities.

Khloé and Tristan rekindled their romance in July after quarantining together in the spring. A year prior, the pair split after Tristan was accused of kissing Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF Jordyn Woods during a night of partying.

“If things go well with Tristan — and he doesn’t stray again — she’ll definitely consider [living] there in the future,” the source noted. “For her to uproot, she’d have to fully trust him again.”