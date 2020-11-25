A big change! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson “will continue to coparent” daughter True Thompson when the NBA player moves to Boston to play for the Celtics, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, will stay “based in L.A. for now,” the insider notes. However, the Good American founder will be “bi-coastal” and “split her time” between the two cities once “there’s a vaccine” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

That’s not to say Khloé will never become a Bostonian and live permanently on the east coast with her off-and-on boyfriend, 29. “If things go well with Tristan — and he doesn’t stray again — she’ll definitely consider [living] there in the future,” continues the insider. “For her to uproot, she’d have to fully trust him again.”

KoKo and Tristan rekindled their romance while quarantining together during the pandemic. They split one year prior following his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods.

In July, the reality mom praised the Toronto native by gushing over how “grateful” she is to be getting along with him. “We’re doing a great job,” Khloé told E!’s Daily Pop about their coparenting dynamic with their 2-year-old daughter.

No matter where the Revenge Body host settles, the athlete will be involved. “For Khloé, it’s absolutely essential for True to have both parents in her life, regardless of what happens between her and Tristan,” says the insider.

Tristan signed a two-year, $19 million deal with the Massachusetts basketball team on November 21 after spending the first nine years of his career playing forward for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He even scored an NBA title in 2016 alongside industry legend LeBron James.

Luckily, Beantown is more Khloé’s “scene” than Ohio, the insider adds. “She would’ve preferred Tristan to stay in L.A., but Boston … [has] great bars and shops. And it’s close to New York, where many of her friends live. She really likes Boston,” divulges the insider.

The reality family was also pumped over the news of Tristan’s big contract. “Congrats @realtristan13 … Boston, here we come!” Kim Kardashian posted on her Instagram Story after the news broke.

It’s an exciting new chapter for Tristan’s career!