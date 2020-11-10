We see you! Jordyn Woods seemingly reacted to Larsa Pippen’s bombshell interview about Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian and the rest of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family.

“Make it make sense,” the model, 23, tweeted on Monday, November 9, shortly after Kim Kardashian’s former pal, 46, dished the dirt about her quickie romance with Tristan, 29, prior to his relationship with Khloé, 36. Her interview came one month after fans noticed the famous family unfollowed Larsa on social media.

Make it make sense 🤔 — Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) November 9, 2020

Although Jordyn did not make it clear who her tweet was directed at, fans heard the message loud and clear. Larsa was particularly harsh toward the OnlyFans babe in the aftermath of her cheating scandal with Tristan in March 2019, which resulted in her friendship with Kylie Jenner ending.

“Clearly, she’s addressing the Larsa interview,” one person commented to her tweet. “It doesn’t make sense, but other than losing Kylie’s friendship, it was the best thing to happen to you. Fly free,” someone else added. “Continue your journey. Let the nonsense crumble,” another response read.

During the November 9 episode of the “Hollywood Raw Podcast,” Larsa denied rumors she hooked up with the NBA player while he was dating Khloé, whom he shares daughter True with. However, the former Real Housewives of Miami star claimed she was the one who introduced the Cavaliers forward to the Good American creator during their brief romance.

“I’m the most honest person in the world. Trust me, I would never lie about something like that. I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed,” the former wife of Scottie Pippen said. “I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A. I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them. Then a week later, or 10 days later he started seeing Khloé. Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever. I’m the type of person [who] doesn’t chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself.”

Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

She added, “It’s hurtful people think that I hooked up and trying to ruin Khloé’s life … Dude, I would never do that. That’s not even my personality. My personality is all about love and support and I’ve been there with them through everything.”

It looks like there’s still a lot of tea to be spilled!