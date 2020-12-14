Going strong! Tristan Thompson is “making it his mission to prove” to Khloé Kardashian and daughter True Thompson that he’s a “dedicated family man” amid his move to Boston to play for the Celtics, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“He really has upped his game!” gushes the insider. “He surprises Khloé with hand-written cards, gifts and jewelry — and cute toys and clothes for True.”

Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Tristan, 29, has spent most of the year in close quarters with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, as they were quarantining in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Canadian athlete signed a two-year, $19 million deal by the Boston-based team in November after playing the first nine years of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“He’s really missing them and is finding it difficult being so far away from his family,” explains the insider. “But [he] has no regrets about signing with the Boston Celtics,” notes the insider. “He says it’s the right thing to do career-wise and at least it won’t be long until they’re reunited.” The off-and-on couple are coping with the distance by FaceTiming “every day.”

The Good American founder had many ups and downs with the NBA star, including two public cheating scandals, and she “hasn’t completely let her guard down,” admits the insider. “She’s taking it day by day, but she’s happy that Tristan is being so attentive. It makes her feel more confident.”

While they’re taking their romance one step at a time, Khloé and Tristan have their situation with daughter True, 2, figured out. A second insider told Life & Style the two will “continue to coparent” the toddler, but KoKo will stay “based in L.A. for now.” Once things settle down with the coronavirus, the reality mom will begin to “split her time” between the two cities.

“If things go well with Tristan — and he doesn’t stray again — she’ll definitely consider [living] there in the future,” continues the second insider. “For her to uproot, she’d have to fully trust him again.”

It looks like Tristan is all in for his relationship with Khloé and True — even from the opposite coast!