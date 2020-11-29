Unbothered. Khloé Kardashian posted a cryptic quote on her Instagram on Saturday, November 28 — the same day her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, left Los Angeles for Boston to start training with his new basketball team, the Boston Celtics.

“Your life isn’t yours if you always care what others think,” read the quote the 36-year-old posted to her grid alongside a white heart emoji as her caption. Big sister Kim Kardashian commented, “Church,” on the post, while BFF Khadijah Haqq added, “Living a FULL life regardless of what they think.”

Just a few hours before Khloé’s posts, Tristan, 29, shared a photo of himself seated in a private jet as he left his family on the west coast. The California native commented on her man’s post with six four-leaf clover emojis.

Usually, KoKo will share mysterious quotes on her Instagram Stories, where they disappear after 24 hours. Clearly, it seems the Good American founder wanted to make a subtle statement with this adage by posting it permanently to her profile.

On November 21, the Toronto native signed a two-year $19 million contract with the New England team after fielding offers as a free agent. Since 2011 — the beginning of his professional basketball career — he has played center and power forward for Ohio’s Cleveland Cavaliers.

The proud parents already have a plan in place that will benefit their 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson. The Revenge Body host and the athlete will “continue to coparent” their child amid Tristan’s relocation, though Khloé and True will continue to be “based in L.A. for now,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style after the lucrative deal was announced earlier this month. Once “there’s a vaccine” for the coronavirus that is widely available, the dedicated mother will become “bi-coastal” and “split her time” between Los Angeles and Boston.

Khloé and Tristan rekindled their romance in July after quarantining together along with their daughter in the spring. The pair broke up in February 2019 after the baller was accused of kissing Kylie Jenner‘s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods during a night out.

“If things go well with Tristan — and he doesn’t stray again — she’ll definitely consider [living] there in the future,” the source added. “For her to uproot, she’d have to fully trust him again.”