Go green! Khloé Kardashian and daughter True Thompson supported the Celtics on Thursday, December 10, following Tristan Thompson’s move to the east coast to play for the Boston-based team.

“Thank you so much [Celtics]!! So sweet of you to include True and I!!! Go green,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, captioned a photo of a large basket filled with Celtics swag for her and the 2-year-old.

Courtesy Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“Welcome to the team!” the note from the athletic organization inside the basket read. “We wanted to make sure we got you both a starter pack of gear before the season starts. Stay healthy and go green!” The reality mother-daughter duo were hooked up with some amazing Lucky the Leprechaun swag, including two beanies, T-shirts, to-go cups and a stuffed bear wearing a jersey.

Tristan, 29, signed a two-year, $19 million deal with the Massachusetts team on November 21 after spending the first nine years of his career playing forward for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He even scored an NBA title in 2016 alongside industry legend LeBron James.

On November 28, the Canadian athlete officially left Los Angeles to begin his stint on the Celtics, and he shared a photo while sitting on a private plane. Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian both commented green clover emojis in support.

As far as Khloé and Tristan’s daughter, an insider told Life & Style the celebrity couple “will continue to coparent” True while the NBA star is in Boston. The Good American founder will stay “based in L.A. for now” but will “split her time” between the two cities once the coronavirus pandemic settles down.

That’s not to say Khloé would never consider relocating. “If things go well with Tristan — and he doesn’t stray again — she’ll definitely consider [living] there in the future,” added the insider. “For her to uproot, she’d have to fully trust him again.”

Tristan has been sending love to Khloé and True since moving. The reality mom shared a sweet selfie of her and the toddler cuddled up and rocking matching braids. “My queen and princess,” the NBA star commented with two red heart and crown emojis.

Khloé, Tristan and True are all in for the Celtics!