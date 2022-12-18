The ultimate jokester! North West pranked her mom, Kim Kardashian, while she lay in bed by “shaving” her eyebrows in a new video, using a photo filter.

“So funny, the fake eyebrows filter,” the youngster, 9, and the Hulu star, 42, captioned their TikTok post on Sunday, December 18, as the duo share their joint account @kimandnorth.

In the clip, North can be seen walking with the camera toward her mom with a pink razor, while the Kardashians star appeared to be asleep. After brushing a few strokes above Kim’s brows, North told Kim to “wake up,” and the reality star said, “North, this is not funny!”

The mother-daughter duo have enjoyed their fair share of sassy moments together. Just three weeks prior, North hilariously went off on the SKKN By Kim founder in a separate TikTok video, which was synced to Lola Brooke’s “Don’t Play With It.” After Kim lightly brushed North’s bangs to the side, North playfully grabbed the comb out of her mama’s hand and jokingly jabbed the air with it, as Kim smiled and held her hands up in surrender.

The two ladies have captured North’s funniest moments via social media over the past year. However, they don’t rely on TikTok to post the kiddo’s clapbacks and mouthy moments. On October 18, Kim’s Instagram followers heard North go off on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum in a video via her Instagram Stories after Kim took credit for helping her daughter bake Halloween treats.

“We made some Halloween cupcakes,” Kim was heard saying in the clip. North then responded by saying, “I did, not you. You helped me mix it.”

Kim then asked North, “I helped you mix it. Who poured it?” to which her child replied, “You,” and defiantly added, “Well, I decorated them!”

Previously, the Skims founder admitted that her eldest child intimidates her the most. In addition to North, Kim shares daughter Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West.

“Who intimidates me?” Kim asked in a December 2021 interview with journalist Bari Weiss. “I was going to say politicians, but they don’t. Maybe just my daughter North.”

Despite North’s effect on her famous mother, Kim has shared countless social media pictures with her daughter, including adorable twinning fashion moments and stylish outings together.

“A duo,” she captioned an Instagram carousel post on September 28, which featured a shot of the pair wearing matching black outfits and looking at the cameras while sitting in the back of a car.

For North’s birthday, the mother of four gave her kid a sweet shout-out via Instagram on June 15, gushing that there is “no one like [her]” in the caption.

“Happy Birthday, my baby, my bestie, my everything,” Kim wrote at the time. “The most honest, creative, silly girl with the best heart. I just love being your mom. So, THANK YOU for being on this journey with me. I love you till [infinity].”