Feel better, Chicago West! Kim Kardashian revealed during a Wednesday, February 5 episode of Good Morning America that her youngest daughter recently suffered an at-home injury. “The other day, [she] fell out of her high chair,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, said, adding that her precious 2-year-old “cut her whole face” and received “stitches.”

However, Kim assured audiences that Chicago is A-OK! “Stuff happens and you just gotta roll with it,” the KKW Beauty mogul mused. Ultimately, with four kids under the age of 10, Kim and her husband, Kanye West, know a thing or two about dealing with the unexpected.

“The whole day is chaotic … but I’m very micromanaged,” the SKIMS founder explained of her family’s morning routine. “So, I get up at, like, 5:40 a.m., in the gym by 6 a.m., done by 7 a.m. They wake up, I get them up at 7:05 a.m., breakfast at 7:30 a.m., out the door by 7:55 a.m. … like, it’s super micromanaged.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Chaos aside, things in the Kardashian-West household have been better than ever since the birth of Psalm West in May 2019, especially between Saint West and North West. “My two older kids would fight a little bit and now, since the baby’s here, everyone gets along, everyone loves each other,” Kim gushed to Entertainment Tonight in September 2019.

“It just really is zen. It feels really equal and calm and great,” Kim continued. “I feel like having four is so much more zen. I feel really calm and zen. I feel like they all love each other.” The California native is so content, in fact, that she’s pretty much made it clear her family is done growing.

“Because I am so busy doing so many other things, I want to make sure each kid gets so much of my attention,” Kim expressed. “I would do even numbers, so I could go two more, but I won’t. I think … [I’d] go crazy.”

Stay sane, Kim!

