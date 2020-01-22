Family time is the best time. Just ask Kim Kardashian, who shared a sweet photo with her husband, Kanye West, and their four kids on Wednesday, January 22.

“Morning madness,” the 39-year-old captioned the pic of Psalm, 8 months, Chicago, 24 months, Saint, 4, and North, 6, all scattered around what seemed to be the kitchen table. Her younger sister Khloé Kardashian is all about the chaos because she commented, “This is bliss!”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Being a mom to four kids while being a career woman is no joke, but the KKW Beauty founder manages. “Everything is like super planned out,” she revealed in Kylie Jenner‘s latest YouTube video uploaded on Tuesday, January 21. “I’m like really, really organized. I think that’s the key to being successful honestly, is being organized. It’s hard. It’s a lot of work. But you can totally do it.”

While Kim loves kids, she doesn’t seem to want more children. “I love my babies so much, but four is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention,” she said on an Instagram Q&A in August 2019.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her rapper hubby are good with being a family of six. “Kim and Kanye feel like their family is complete,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in May 2019. Kim carried her two eldest children, but went the surrogacy route when it came to Chicago and Psalm. According to the insider, “Kim used her last embryo with Psalm.”

When it comes to their relationship, Kim and Kanye can’t get enough of each other despite being together for roughly 8 years. “The one consistent thing is our relationship has never stopped being fun,” she told The Cut in November. “And it’s OK to not understand each other. It’s OK to not have the same exact feelings all the time.”

She continued, “It’s just about figuring out how do we grow from that? Or, what’s the lesson from that? And giving each other space and time to figure that out.” That’s relationship and family goals!