Wild night out! Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou celebrated their BFF Victoria Villarroel’s birthday with lots of laughs, drinks and twerking. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hit the town with her pals, which also included influencer Kelsey Calemine, Victoria’s sister, Sofia, and music exec Carter Gregory. Needless to say, Kylie’s former assistant welcomed 28 with a bang at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on March 4.

The 22-year-old billionaire never lets a birthday pass without making it an incredible time, and she celebrated Victoria’s big day in style. The starlet rocked long, hot pink hair, which she wore straightened, and perfectly paired it with rosy eyeshadow swiped across her lids. Her white, strapless top and black pants were equally chic.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner Instagram

Her friends also came to slay. Stassie, 22, showed off her killer figure in a black, body-hugging dress, while the birthday girl kept it simple in jeans and a black crop top with a plunging neckline. The ladies looked like they had the time of their lives as they danced and loved up on each other in the loud club.

Kylie loves running around with her gorgeous girl group. Our social media feeds were recently blessed with tons of scantily-clad photos from their quick trip to the Bahamas. “Saturdays are for the girls,” the makeup mogul captioned a steamy bikini shot of her and Stassie lounging poolside. Their getaway came with a big price tag because her luxury rental cost a whopping $10K per night. It looked to be worth every penny!

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

However, that’s pocket change compared to what Kylie has planned next. “It’s beyond belief how fabulous her world is now. While she was always confident that she’d be rich, she never expected she’d be this successful,” an insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style about the reality star in December 2019. “She wants to continue to expand her portfolio — within Cali and in other states and countries. She’s even considering buying a private island and turning it into a retreat so she can relax without being disturbed.” Considering she’s one of the biggest stars in the world, it’s not surprising that she’s looking for a place off the grid to get a little rest.

One question: When can we expect our invite?