Beach babes! Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie Karanikolaou took several steamy photos and videos of themselves showing off their bikini bodies during an epic tropical vacation with friends on February 29. Needless to say, these two hotties definitely have us getting ready to hit the gym ASAP — after all, summer is coming.

In the Instagram Story clips, the girls, both 22, can be seen showing off their strappy bikinis, with Kylie in black and Stass in neon green. The makeup mogul also made a big show of her sexy new “bronde” hair color. Plus, she had a floral filter on lock for the vids.

“Saturdays are for the girls,” Kylie captioned a photo of the two bombshells laying out on lounge chairs the same day, posted to her Instagram feed with two yellow hearts. She also shared the snap to her Stories to hammer home her point. Clearly, these girls knew they looked hot.

This definitely wouldn’t be the first time the pals have taken to the ‘gram to show off. In fact, they’ve been spotted on social media in matching Saks Potts coats, with matching long braids and even getting down and dirty on a night out with Kylie’s Cooper from Trolls doll.

Plus, it’s no surprise to see Kylie jetting off to the most fabulous places with her closest pals. In fact, an insider told Life & Style exclusively that the brunette beauty is even thinking about locking down her own private island so she can get some serious R&R in a big way.

“It’s beyond belief how fabulous her world is now. While she was always confident that she’d be rich, she never expected she’d be this successful,” an insider revealed to Life & Style exclusively back in December 2019. “She wants to continue to expand her portfolio — within Cali and in other states and countries. She’s even considering buying a private island and turning it into a retreat so she can relax without being disturbed.”

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Kylie and Stassie rocking sexy bikinis on a tropical getaway!