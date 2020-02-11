Sibling rivalry at its finest! Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Monday, February 10, to show off her new “bronde” ‘do before her sisters could steal the idea. “So, Kylie and Khloé thought that they were gonna beat me to this hair color,” the KKW Beauty mogul, 39, said, before exclaiming, “Got ‘em!” Of course, the beauty battle didn’t end there, though.

Shortly after Kim uploaded the videos, Kylie, 22, retaliated and wrote, “We know it’s a wig.” To be fair, everyone knows it’s a wig, girl. On the flip side, KoKo took a more supportive approach and admitted defeat. “That’s how you win, lady!!!!!” the Good American founder, 35, gushed.

As amazing as Kim looks, we have no choice but to call foul! On February 5, Khloé and Kylie made plans to go “bronde” together. “Loving this ‘bronde’ pony! Do I go back to ‘bronde’??? Let me know,” True Thompson’s mommy inquired on IG, along with a stunning snapshot of herself. “Bronde means blonde and brown mix, for those who don’t know.”

Naturally, KoKo’s comment section flooded with high praise. “Yes, baby,” Kylie replied. “100 percent, yes,” added Kendall Jenner. “So damn gorgeous! Love, love this color,” Kim Zolciak chimed in, while Adrienne Bailon echoed, “OBSESSED. STUNNING!”

As you can see, the hype over Khloé going “bronde” is real. However, just a few days later, KoKo was back to rocking her signature blonde hair — except this time, as a choppy bob. While attending some Oscars afterparties with her sisters, the Revenge Body host opted for a chic, short hairstyle. “This hair is everything!!!!” Kim assured KoKo.

In retrospect, perhaps the SKIMS founder was trying to sway her little sister from stealing the “bronde” crown! At the end of the day, all of the Kar-Jenner women are absolutely gorgeous … no matter what their hair color is.

