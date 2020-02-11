The 2020 Academy Awards may have been Hollywood’s biggest night, but the real party started afterward. Kylie Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Hailey Baldwin, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and more A-listers stepped out for Vanity Fair‘s annual Oscars afterparty. From white suits to metallic gowns, there were tons of interesting looks on the red carpet. Keep scrolling to see what your favorite celebs wore to celebrate!