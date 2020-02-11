The 2020
Academy Awards may have been Hollywood’s biggest night, but the real party started afterward. , Kylie Jenner , Chrissy Teigen , John Legend , Hailey Baldwin , Kim Kardashian and more A-listers stepped out for Kanye West Vanity Fair‘s annual Oscars afterparty. From white suits to metallic gowns, there were tons of interesting looks on the red carpet. Keep scrolling to see what your favorite celebs wore to celebrate!
Winnie Harlow
The model served high-fashion looks in this white number.
Usher
The
singer brought his unique style to the party with this silky white suit.
Tiffany Haddish
The
comedian looked chic in this off-the-shoulder black gown.
Margaret Qualley
The
actress looked sweet in this white frock with black strappy sandals.
Lili Reinhart
The
opted for something unique and high-fashion. The dreamy color palette on her dress gives us the same vibe as the cover for her Riverdale star new book, Coincidence? Swimming Lessons.
Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin)
Yes,
Mrs. Bieber! The model slayed in this sheer black gown with matching heels.
Hailee Steinfeld
Metallic was a big trend this awards season, and we think
the songstress looked amazing in it.
Yaron Varsano and Gal Gadot
The
husband and wife cozied up on the carpet after attending the big show.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
It wouldn’t be a
Vanity Fair party without Chrissy and John. The cookbook author’s aqua dress was a breath of fresh air among the neutral palettes. The EGOT-winning singer looked dapper in a simple tux.
Sophia Bush
In a sea of gowns,
the actress opted for a fun and playful suit.
Kate Hudson
From the red lip to the silhouette — we are loving this look on
the actress.
Reese Witherspoon
The
star kept it simple and sweet in this knee-length silver dress. Big Little Lies
Emily Ratajkowski
The model flaunted her trim waist and abs in this simple, white two-piece dress.
Zoey Deutch
The
Politician actress stunned in this blue gown. The color made it a real showstopper.
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West
So much yes!
The rapper and reality starlet stunned at the afterparty in coordinating looks.
Zedd
The DJ ~sparkled~ at the afterparty … literally!
Maria Sharapova
Game, set, match! The tennis player really went for it in this green gown.
Rumer Willis and Demi Moore
The gorgeous mother-daughter duo was not messing around with their red carpet looks.
Odell Beckham Jr.
The football player fit right in with the other Hollywood royalty in this crisp, white suit.
Candice Swanepoel
The model is giving us very glam Elsa vibes in this gorgeous gown.
Tyrese Gibson
The actor looked extremely handsome in this classic tux.
Lana Condor
We love this high-fashion moment from our favorite
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star.
Joey King
The
Act star has been showing off her incredible sense of style week after week during awards show season. She’s definitely ending on a high note with this one!
Wiz Khalifa
The rapper was all smiles as his multiple tattoos peaked out of his unbuttoned shirt.
Timothée Chalamet
The young actor always keeps his red carpet looks fresh. This suit-jacket hybrid is something special.
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
ScarJo
switched up her gown a bit from how she wore it to the awards show but looked equally gorgeous. She and her fiancé are seriously the sweetest.
Charlize Theron
Glittering in gold! The actress looked happy and confident in this fringe dress.
Tommy Dorfman
The
In My Skin actor turned some heads in this unique cut-out suit.
Salma Hayek
Flirty and fun! The actress sparkled in blue sequins.
Camila Mendes
The
‘s Moschino dress was a bit different from the kind of styles that usually wears on the red carpet, and we’re kind of obsessed! Riverdale star
Laura Dern
The actress won her first Oscar and (rightly) hit the town to celebrate.
Halima Aden
From the shape to the fabric — we are obsessed with the model’s gown.
Tessa Thompson
The
Men in Black: International star stood out in this mint-green gown with black detailing.
Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim
The musical trio attended the party together. Talk about the perfect dates!
Paula Abdul and Chrissy Metz
The two icons posed together before the party and we love the pops of color!
Maya Rudolph
The hilarious comedian went for something short and fun after wearing an ornate gown to the actual awards show.
Darren Criss
The
American Crime Story actor loves bringing his rock n’ roll personality to the red carpet.
Kate Beckinsale
The actress should literally always wear red … and sparkles … and gowns.
Finneas O’Connell and Billie Eilish
The musical brother and sister performed during the Oscars and were ready to let loose at the afterparty.
Paris Jackson
The starlet’s gown was unique and colorful, and she looked like she had a blast wearing it.
Aubrey Plaza
We love this tailored gown on the
Parks and Rec star.
Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner
Caitlyn opted for a white and simple dress while Sophia had a bit more fun in a patterned frock.
Adam and Jackie Sandler
The funnyman and his gorgeous wife were all smiles as they posed together on the red carpet.
Emily Hampshire
The
Schitt’s Creek star dazzled in this interesting suit.
Camila Morrone
The model attended the show with her boyfriend,
— although they skipped the red carpet together. She also sparkled solo for the photo op ahead of the afterparty. Leonardo DiCaprio
Sara Sampaio
The model looked chic in this simple black gown.
Hunter Schafer
The
star looked adorable in this fun gown covered in cute details. Euphoria
Nicole Richie
Nicole went full-glam with a dark, smokey eye and gloves to match her dark gown.
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse
The couple looked very in love on the red carpet. However,
the model‘s curve-hugging gown definitely stole the show.
Alicia Silverstone
The actress wasn’t afraid to show a little skin for the big night.
Rebel Wilson
Rebel went from a
custom-made Jason Wu gold gown at the awards show to this hot pink Badgley Mischka number for the afterparty. Her style has been so on-point, and we’re here for it.
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry
The newly married couple looked too cute all cuddled up on the carpet.
Emma Roberts
The actress went simple with her strapless gown and sleek long bob. She looked ultra-glam and ready to party.
Olivia Munn
The actress also went for an all-black ensemble with this Versace dress.
Madelaine Petsch
The
‘ wrap dress hugged her gorgeous curves in all the right places. Riverdale actress
Charlie Puth
The
singer added a pop of color to the party with this mustard-colored suit.
Adriana Lima
So glam! The model was glowing in this shimmery Ralph & Russo gown with a sky-high slit and matching shoes. She added extra sparkle with Harry Kotlar jewelry.
Alessandra Ambrosio
Pretty in pink! The catwalk queen’s bright vintage Armani Prive stood out on the carpet. She completed the look with a diamond Lorraine Schwartz necklace.
Heidi Klum
The
alum went for a fun look in this Georges Hobeika dress and Jimmy Choo shoes. A girl can never have too much sparkle, right? The model’s Lorraine Schwartz jewelry shimmered alongside her stunning frock. Project Runway
Shanina Shaik
So stunning! Between the high slit and interesting neckline — we’re obsessed with this chic Nicolas Jebran gown. The model completed her look with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.