The sweetest bond! Sophia Hutchins tells Life & Style exclusively that Kylie Jenner has been “really supportive” of her career. The 23-year-old, who has been romantically linked to Caitlyn Jenner, couldn’t help but gush over all the ways the 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has influenced her.

“I think I have gotten a lot of really good advice. Kylie was the first one to know about it — a long time ago when it was just an idea,” Sophia said regarding her new sunscreen line, LumaSol, which launches on April 1. Those interested in staying up to date with the latest news can be added to the listserve.

However, the Kylie Cosmetics founder isn’t the only Kar-Jenner who’s been helpful. “Kim [Kardashian] has given me phenomenal advice, and Kris [Jenner] has as well,” Sophia added. “So I would say between those three, who have kind of dominated the beauty business, those three are the ones who have given me advice on the business.”

Sophia is well aware of the impact the dynamic trio has had on the beauty industry, which is part of why she takes into account what they have to say. “I don’t want to say what advice they’ve given me, I don’t want to speak for them, but I can say that they’ve definitely given me advice and I think they’re all really amazing entrepreneurs in beauty, and it’s nice to have people who have paved the way,” she said.

Courtesy of Sophia Hutchins/ Instagram

Now, the blonde beauty is hoping to make her mark with LumaSol. “I think selling out would be wonderful, of course,” Sophia revealed. “We all want to sell product. But I think the most exciting thing about this brand is we’re going to be able to change the tone and the conversation about SPF in this country and hopefully around the world.”

While Sophia may be closest to Kylie, Kim and Kris, she gets along with the rest of the clan as well. “Yeah, I think I have a good relationship with everyone,” she divulged. “No one’s like going out to the club together, if that’s what you’re getting at. I’m not going to the club, period. But I think we all have a really good relationship.” We love to see it!

Reporting by Diana Cooper.