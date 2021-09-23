Bling, bling! Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young’s engagement ring from fiancé Tarek El Moussa is absolutely stunning. The Flip or Flop star even “upgraded” the flashy piece of jewelry before their 2021 wedding.

The Flipping 101 star popped the question in July 2020 after one year of dating with an 8-carat emerald cut diamond set as a solitaire on a simple gold band. Heather previously said the weight of the stone was a nod to her lucky number being 8.

Heather showed off her “breathtaking” ring after updating it in February 2021. “I never planned my ‘dream wedding’ but I saved rings I loved for the past 10 years,” the real estate agent divulged via Instagram Stories at the time. “Gold with emerald cut was always my dream ring.”

The update to her ring included smaller, emerald-cut diamonds wrapped around the band to frame the center stone. “We designed it together,” the Netflix star said about collaborating with her future husband on the revised sparkler. The original ring and update were done by jeweler Benny Hayoun.

The huge rock is clearly a symbol of Tarek’s admiration for his bride. Before he began dating Heather, the house flipper was married to Christina Haack from 2009 to 2018. They share two kids — daughter Taylor and son Brayden.

He gushed over Heather and the impact she’s had on his life shortly before tying the knot.

“I can’t believe our wedding is weeks away, and I’m marrying my best friend in the world. I’ll say it again, she’s the best person I’ve ever met,” the HGTV star wrote via Instagram in September. “She has turned me into a different person and brought me back to life. I’m healthier and happier than I’ve ever been in my adult life.”

The Rock the Block star noted how much the model “cares” for his kiddos. “She’s selfless, caring and supportive to everyone around her. As a parent, Heather is the type of person that we only hope our children become. I wish the world got to fully see how amazing she is,” he continued, adding that he feels like the “luckiest guy in the world.”

