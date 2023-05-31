Back on the market.Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim and girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk have split after nearly one year of dating. The Los Angeles-based broker shared the ​news with fans via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, May 31.

“While we still love and care about each other very much, the distance between us has proven to be too great of a challenge to overcome,” Jason wrote alongside a photo of the pair looking at a sunset. “We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship.”

Mary-Lou echoed her ex’s sentiment on her respective Instagram account.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Weeks before calling it quits, the Netflix star revealed he and the model were “very much in love” but did admit that their long-distance romance was a challenge they were actively working through. At the time, Mary-Lou was splitting her time between Paris where she resides, and Los Angeles.

“Neither of us put any pressure on the relationship. Right [now] we’re just trying to feel our way through the long-distance aspect. … I think we’re just trying to be more relaxed about it,” he told TODAY on May 19. “I think we talk a lot, but I don’t know. It’s new for me. So, I don’t know if I figured it all out yet. But I think we’re very relaxed about it. We encourage each other to be happy and have fun and I don’t think we take things too seriously. We just communicate a lot.”

Fans saw a deeper glimpse into Jason and Mary-Lou’s relationship when she made her Selling Sunset debut during season 6.

The Germany native met the Oppenheim Group ladies Emma Hernan, Heather Rae El Moussa, Bre ​Tiesi, Chelsea ​Lazkani, Mary Fitzgerald and Jason’s recent ex-girlfriend Chrishell Stause and even went on a double date with Chelsea and her husband, Jeff.

Although viewers already knew Jason and Mary-Lou met during their romantic European summer in 2022, the Selling Sunset patriarch revealed they locked eyes at a restaurant in Mykonos and quickly began their whirlwind romance.

Life & Style confirmed Mary-Lou’s identity after she was photographed with Jason in PDA-filled photos in July 2022.

“Jason is in a really good positive place and had an amazing summer trip,” a source told Life & Style at the time following their Greece vacation.