Getting some closure? Chrishell Stause was able to put an end to her and Justin Hartley‘s marriage by buying a house — with his wedding ring.

“Your music has gotten me through many a breakup, so thank you for that. You’ve helped all of us,” the Selling Sunset star, 40, praised host Kelly Clarkson during a Thursday, April 7, appearance on her The Kelly Clarkson Show. The Netflix personality then went on to explain why she speaks so publicly of her past romances, including her now-broken marriage to the This Is Us actor, 45.

The singer and talk show host, 39, then asked Chrishell to confirm something she heard.

“I did hear … this was pretty good. So, you sold your wedding ring to pay for your new house. Was that therapeutic?” Kelly joked. Chrishell responded, “When sometimes life gives you lemons, sometimes you’ve gotta add a little vodka. I was trying to, you know, make the best out of a situation.”

Chrishell and Justin got married in October 2017 and, after two years of marriage, called it quits. In November 2019, In Touch confirmed that the actor had filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Chrishell, for her part, spoke in-depth about the breakup during season 3 of Selling Sunset.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“I found out because he text[ed] me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew,” she claimed on the show. “I talked to him right after [he filed] because I thought that must be a joke. That was kind of the end of the communication. What am I supposed to say? What do you say after that? Like now I have to find a place to live, now I have to scramble and figure this out.”

Justin never publicly responded to her claims, but in January 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that their divorce had been finalized.

“I didn’t mind my love life being public because it was something I was so proud of,” Chrishell wrote in her memoir, Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work, which was published on February 8. “I always wanted to have a family, and at the time I thought I was with the love of my life. However, I never could have predicted how it all came crashing down so forcefully.”

She and Justin have both since moved on. The NBC star has been dating former Passions costar Sofia Pernas since late 2020 and Chrishell briefly dated Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe. She was also in a relationship with Selling Sunset costar Jason Oppenheim from July 2021 to December 2021.

“One thing I am sure of is that we will always have an enormous amount of love, respect and friendship between us,” Chrishell wrote of her and Jason’s split in her book.