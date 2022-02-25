Maya Vander has been one of the faces of Netflix’s Selling Sunset since the beginning, but the broker announced she created her own real estate group: The Maya Vander Group.

“Our team is passionate about matching the perfect property with the perfect buyer,” Maya, 39, wrote via Instagram on February 24, referring to her new company. “With our unmatched database & exposure in the industry, your property will sell fast and as a buyer, you’ll have access to the best listings!”

So, does the announcement mean Maya left the hit reality series?

Fans can breathe a sigh of relief because the agent is not parting ways from the show.

“She’s still with the Oppenheim Group and is doing deals in both L.A. and Florida,” a source told Us Weekly. “She actually still works with Jason [Oppenheim], even though she’s in Florida, since she has clients there.”

The insider added that the Netflix star is “still very much involved with the Oppenheim Group and is loyal to Jason,” despite her new busy schedule. She is “just expanding to Miami.”



Maya’s real estate license “allows her to work in Florida with a different company,” per the insider. Her dual-job lifestyle is giving her the “best of both worlds … getting to travel to L.A. and work in Florida where it’s home for her and her family, so she’s not leaving Oppenheim just yet,” the source added.

The realtor shares kids Aiden and Elle with husband David Miller. As a mom, it makes sense that she would want to work near her children while also having the opportunity to travel every now and then.

This isn’t the first time Maya has raised the question of her future with the Florida-based company. In August 2020, Maya denied speculation that she was parting ways with Selling Sunset after costar Christine Quinn claimed in the “Too Tired To Be Crazy With Violet Benson” podcast that Maya left the brokerage.

“I just want to clarify something, it’s not true,” Maya told Us Weekly that month. “I’m like, ‘Where did she get the info from?’ There is no reason for me to move my license in L.A. I’ve been with Jason for six years. We get along fine … I have a lot of respect for him and I trust his opinion as far as real estate. So yes, it would be cool to still practice in California and especially in L.A. and have him there to help me with my potential client because I cannot be there full-time.”

Maya is slated to return for season 5 of the reality show, but an official release date has not been announced yet.