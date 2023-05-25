Selling Sunset may be about all things real estate, but newcomer Bre Tiesi’s relationship with Nick Cannon was a hot topic during season 6. The pair’s romance was highly publicized before she joined the hit Netflix show, but now that she has given fans insight into her personal life, they want to know more! Keep reading to find out if Bre and Nick are together and get details about their relationship.

When Did Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Start Dating?

Bre and the Wild ‘n Out host never went public with their romance until they announced she was pregnant with their son, Legendary Love Cannon, in January 2022, ​who was born that June. Two months later, the California native explained that she and Nick had an on-and-off relationship for years before they became coparents.

“I just respect and love who he is so much as a person, that when I thought about, ‘Do I want my son to be this person? Look at your characteristics, look at your personality, look at how you treat people.’ That’s what is so much more important to me than anything. And he treats me amazing, so that’s all I look at,” Bre told E! News Daily Pop that March.

Are Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon ​in an Open Relationship?

The influencer told her Selling Sunset costars Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Amanza Smith and Nicole Young that she was in an “open relationship” with Nick – never referring to him as her boyfriend, but rather her “best friend.”

“We just had a baby, we’re really happy. So, I’m happy in my relationship now. He films for three weeks, OK, but then when he’s home, you’re seeing him every morning, every night,” she said during an early season 6 episode.

Are Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Still Together?

Bre and the Masked Singer host’s relationship was up in the air after she found out he fathered daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with LaNisha Cole while she was filming season 6.

However, it seems like the two are doing just fine, especially after Nick gifted Bre a Lamborghini on May 5.

The TV personality shared photos of her extravagant new car on Instagram, to which Nick replied, “Happy Born Day my love! You deserve it all and more!!! Lamborghini looks fly on you!! Now just be careful!!!”

Bre posted precious family photos with Nick and Legendary later that month on the social media app, claiming they were “more than good” in the caption.

How Many Kids Do Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Share?

The couple only shares their son Legendary together, who is Bre’s only child.

However, Nick fathered 11 other children before and after Legendary’s birth. Besides Bre, the America’s Got Talent ​alum shares his kids with Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby de la Rosa, Alyssa Scott and LaNisha.