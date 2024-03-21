Christine Quinn’s Husband Christian Richard's Arrests: Updates

Why Was Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn’s Husband Christian Arrested? Updates on Multiple Arrests
Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn’s husband, Christian Richard, was arrested on March 19, 2024, on suspicion of domestic violence, Life & Style confirmed. The police have since returned to Christine’s house and arrested Christian a second time after his initial release.
Why Was Christine Quinn’s Husband Christian Richard Arrested?
At around 2:00 p.m. PT, Christian, whose legal last name is Dumontet, was photographed being escorted from the home he shares with Christine while wearing a bathrobe. He was handcuffed at the time. TMZ confirmed that he was booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.
“The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, missed the victim but hit the victim’s child, causing injury,” a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement to Page Six. “The child was seen by paramedics but not transported to hospital.”
Christine and Christian share a son, also named Christian, who was born in May 2021.
Why Was Christian Richard Arrested Twice in Less than 48 Hours?
Following the incident, Christian was released after posting a $30,000 bail and Christine was granted a seven-day emergency protective order. On March 20, 2024, Christian was arrested for the second time in a 48-hour span for violating the protective order, Life & Style confirmed on March 21, 2024.
Christian posted a second $30,000 bond and was released later that day, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s records obtained by The Daily Mail. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 11, 2024, according to online records viewed by Life & Style.
When Did Christine Quinn Marry Christian Richard?
Christine and Christian married on December 15, 2019. The couple celebrated their nuptials with a winter wonderland-themed wedding with gothic vibes that was shown in Selling Sunset. Christian and Christine’s wedding took place at a Catholic cathedral located in downtown Los Angeles.
How Did Christine Quinn and Christian Richard Meet?
The pair met through a mutual friend shortly after the Netflix star finished filming Selling Sunset season 1. Christian had gone on a date with the friend, but when they didn’t develop a connection, the friend suggested Christine and Christian go out together.
“And then she’s like, ‘Also, he’s looking for a house.’ And I was like: double bonus,” Christine explained to Bustle in an interview published on May 26, 2020. “[He] and I had an amazing steak dinner and got to know each other, and we just hit it off right away. He’s everything that I ever wanted.”