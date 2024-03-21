Christine Quinn’s Husband Christian Richard's Arrests: Updates

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn’s husband, Christian Richard, was arrested on March 19, 2024, on suspicion of domestic violence, Life & Style confirmed. The police have since returned to Christine’s house and arrested Christian a second time after his initial release.

Why Was Christine Quinn’s Husband Christian Richard Arrested?

At around 2:00 p.m. PT, Christian, whose legal last name is Dumontet, was photographed being escorted from the home he shares with Christine while wearing a bathrobe. He was handcuffed at the time. TMZ confirmed that he was booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

“The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, missed the victim but hit the victim’s child, causing injury,” a spokesperson from the Los Angeles ​Police Department said in a statement to Page Six. ​“The child was seen by paramedics but not transported to hospital.”

Christine and Christian share a son, also named Christian, who was born in May 2021.

Why Was Christian Richard ​Arrested Twice in Less than 48 Hours?

Following the ​incident, Christian was released after posting a $30,000 bail and ​Christine was granted a ​seven-day emergency protective order. On March 20, 2024, Christian was arrested for the second time in a 48-hour span for violating the protective order, Life & Style confirmed on March 21, 2024.

Christian posted a second $30,000 bond and was released later that day, according to L.A. County ​Sheriff’s records obtained by The Daily Mail. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 11, 2024, according to online records viewed by Life & Style.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

When Did Christine Quinn Marry Christian Richard?

Christine and Christian married on December 15, 2019. The couple celebrated their nuptials with a winter wonderland-themed wedding with gothic vibes that was shown in Selling Sunset. Christian and Christine’s wedding took place at a Catholic cathedral located in downtown Los Angeles.

How Did Christine Quinn and Christian Richard Meet?

The pair met through a mutual friend shortly after the Netflix star finished filming Selling Sunset season 1. Christian had gone on a date with the friend, but when they didn’t develop a connection, the friend suggested Christine and Christian go out together.

“And then she’s like, ‘Also, he’s looking for a house.’ And I was like: double bonus,” Christine explained to Bustle in an interview published on May 26, 2020. “[He] and I had an amazing steak dinner and got to know each other, and we just hit it off right away. He’s everything that I ever wanted.”