Fans watched Christine Quinn and husband Christian Richard tie the knot in their all-black gothic wedding during Selling Sunset season 2. The wealthy tech wizard was introduced to viewers the season prior, and it seemed like the couple balanced each other out. Christine and Christian welcomed their son, Christian, in May 2021, and they expanded their family away from the cameras.

However, things took a turn in their marriage after Life & Style confirmed that Christian was arrested in March 2024 on suspicion of domestic violence.

What Is Christine Quinn’s Husband’s Job?

While Christian was rather reserved on Selling Sunset, he grabbed fans’ attention after it was revealed that he is so rich that he had retired.

“Christian is big in the tech world,” Christine said of her man during the Selling Sunset season 2 premiere. “He went to MIT, and he’s a software engineer and has worked for multiple companies, multiple development projects.”

Not to mention, he played a part in the creation and success of the first online food delivery service, Foodler, now known as GrubHub.

When Did Christine Quinn Meet Husband Christian Richard?

During the season 2 premiere of the hit Netflix show, the real estate agent kept her engagement to Christian under wraps. Three months after the season aired in May 2020, Christine shared how she met her then-future hubby.

“[Christian] just moved to L.A. from the east coast and we had a mutual friend who insisted on introducing us,” the former reality star told Women’s Health Magazine in August 2020. “When we finally went on our first date, we hit it off instantly and fell in love quickly.”

Is Christine Quinn Still Married to Husband Christian Richard?

Christine and Christian made headlines in March 2024 when their marriage woes rose to the surface. On March 20, Life & Style viewed online arrest records that showed Christian was arrested. TMZ shared photos of Christian wearing a robe while handcuffed and taken into custody outside of the couple’s shared $5 million Hollywood Hills home.

Although some details remain unknown as of publication, the Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told Page Six, “The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, missed the victim but hit the victim’s child, causing injury.”

The pair’s son was evaluated by paramedics but his injuries did not require a trip to the hospital.

It’s unclear the status of Christine and Christian’s marriage as of publication.