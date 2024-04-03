A call for help! Christine Quinn’s husband, Christian Richard, was arrested for domestic violence on March 19 after allegedly throwing a bag containing a glass bottle at the former Selling Sunset star, 35. It missed Christine but hit their 3-year-old son, Christian. The businessman, 45, denies the claims and upon his release, returned to the couple’s Hollywood Hills home the next day, where he was arrested for a second time for violating the restraining order that Christine filed against him. He was later released on bond. “Christine fully plans to divorce Christian. He went too far, in her view,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“She just wants to protect their child and shelter him from what’s gearing up to be a nasty split.” She isn’t the only member of the Oppenheim Group, past or present, going through it. On March 27, Chelsea Lazkani filed for divorce from her husband, Jeff. The realtor, 31, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for ending their seven-year marriage and is requesting spousal support as well as attorney fees. “Chelsea and Jeff just grew apart,” an insider tells Life & Style of the couple, who share two children, Maddox, 5, and Melia, 3. “As far as anyone knows, it’s an amicable split. If there was some drama, though, you can bet that it will play out on the show.”