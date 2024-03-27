Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Lazkani Files for Divorce From Husband

Selling Sunset star Chelsea Lazkani has filed for divorce from husband Jeff Lazkani after seven years of marriage

Legal documents obtained by Life & Style revealed that Chelsea, 31, cited “irreconcilable differences” and the Netflix star submitted the documents on Wednesday, March 27. The couple share two children together, ​Melia and Maddox, and Chelsea asked for joint custody between her and Jeff. Chelsea is also asking for spousal support from her estranged husband but said that their division of assets need to be determined by a judge.

Jeff, 42, and Chelsea met through Tinder in 2015, and was the one who introduced her to The Oppenheim Group co-owner Jason Oppenheimer. The pair tied the knot two years later in August 2017.

“We spoke about 15 times before getting together,” the British-born real estate agent told The Daily Mail on May 18, 2022. “I don’t want to waste my time and give my energy to somebody if I don’t think it will be worth it. I felt like I knew him before we even met and the connection was immediate.”

Chelsea first appeared on Netflix’s Selling Sunset during season 6, and Jeff has been seen quite often on the series. During season 7, Chelsea butted heads with newcomer Brie Tiesi after admitting that she didn’t approve of Brie’s relationship with her son’s father, Nick Cannon. However, fans watched Chelsea gush about Jeff at her 30th birthday party when he presented her with her first Birkin bag as a gift.

Courtesy of Netflix

“Go for the guy that loves their family, loves the people around him,” Chelsea said in a speech to her friends and family. “That’s this guy right here. This guy changed my life. He’s shown me what love really is, and love is what we have.”

She continued, “I always believe that you should go for the studious, nerdy tech guy, because then you can always figure out how to dress him.”

The news of Chelsea’s divorce comes on the heels of Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn’s marital problems. On March 19, Christine’s husband, Christian Richard, ​was arrested on domestic violence charges.

“The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, missed the victim, but the object hit the victim’s child causing injury,” a police officer revealed to People at the time.

In the docs, Christian, 44, acknowledged the couple got into a fight but denied throwing a trash bag at his wife. Christian also claimed the bag was not filled with glass, which is what Christine, 35, told police.

On March 20, Christian, 44, was arrested for a second time after he violated an emergency protection order put in place by Christine, 35. News of both reality stars’ marriage issues came as a surprise to many.