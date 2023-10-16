Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim is a hot commodity! The Netflix-famous realtor has had some very public relationships (and breakups!) since the soapy reality show became a smash success.

From his relationship with fellow Selling Sunset star Nicole Young to his romantic getaway with model Danika Tanya, here’s everything to know about The Oppenheim Group president’s dating history.

Nicole Young

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix

Nicole didn’t join the cast of Selling Sunset until the sixth season, which premiered in May 2023, but she and Jason go way back. The pair dated in the early 2010s, years before their reality show fame.

In the show, Nicole revealed that she was an original member of The Oppenheim Group. “I’m the OG … original girlfriend,” she joked.

Nicole has been married to Brandon Young since 2017.

Mary Fitzgerald

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jason and Mary Fitzgerald got together in 2014, the same year Mary joined The Oppenheim Group. The pair lived together and even adopted two dogs together. However, the relationship started to fizzle after about six months, learning that they were better as friends.

On the show, Jason opened up about his status with Mary, saying they “were good friends before [they dated] and we’re much closer now.”

Mary legally married Romain Bonnet in March 2018, almost a year and a half ahead of their October 2019 ceremony, which was featured on the show.

Chrishell Stause

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Chrishell Stause and Jason announced their relationship in July 2021, but the romance didn’t last long. By December of that year, the actress confirmed in a since-deleted Instagram post that they had called it quits because Jason didn’t want children.

“Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward,” she shared at the time.

In July 2022, Jason told E! News that the pair were doing well as friends. “Chrishell and I started off close friends before we were together, and we’re back, we’re in a great place,” he said.

Chrishell later started dating G Flip and the two tied the knot in a May 2023 ceremony.

Marie-Lou Nurk

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In July 2022, Jason and Marie-Lou Nurk made headlines when they were spotted kissing in Mykonos, Greece. The couple appeared on Selling Sunset together, but in May 2023, they confirmed had gone their separate ways.

“While we still love and care about each other very much, the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome,” Jason and Marie-Lou wrote in a joint statement on Instagram. “We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another. We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship.”

Danika Tanya

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic ; Courtesy of Danika Tanya/Instagram

Just three months after splitting with Marie-Lou, Jason was seen vacationing with Danika in Saint-Tropez, France. As of publication, the realtor and the TikTok model have yet to confirm their relationship.