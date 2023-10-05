Who Is Selling Sunset's Nicole Young? Meet the Netflix Star

Selling Sunset star Nicole Young may have been an oncamera Oppenheim Group real estate agent during season 6, but she worked for the ​L.A.-based agency years before her reality TV debut.

Nicole’s feud with costar Chrishell Stause turned ugly after legal action was almost taken after image-tarnishing drug accusations were being thrown around. Season 7 is quickly approaching, and fans are biting their nails in anticipation to see if the women will resolve their issues or if the catfight will continue.

When Did Nicole Young Join the Oppenheim Group?

The Minneapolis native joined the Netflix streamed real estate agency in 2014, and was even approached to be a part of the season 1 cast alongside the series debut stars Chrishell, Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Christine Quinn, Heather El Moussa (née Rae Young), Mary Fitzgerald, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz.

Nicole denied the offer but later joined the cast after years of working at the brokerage behind the scenes. Given that she was well acquainted with her coworkers, the Baylor University alum was “excited” to officially join the cast.

“I am definitely going to be bringing a lot of real estate to the table, which I’m very excited about … not just the properties, but my clients and the relationships I have with them because at the end of the day, relationships are the most important aspect of real estate,” she told Us Weekly amid early days of filming season 6 in August 2022.

Netflix

Nicole also explained that she could handle the handle “unavoidable” drama on the show because she has “pretty thick skin.”

“I’m not easily offended, and I have no qualms about voicing my opinion, so I’m not too worried. I’m really excited for fans to see all aspects of my life, both personally and professionally. It’s going to be a fun, wild ride and I’m here for all of it!!!”

Nicole Young Joined ‘Selling Sunset’ in Season 6

The reality star may have been friendly with Chrishell during the first episodes of Nicole’s debut season, but the pair had unfinished business.

According to Nicole, the former soap opera actress took credit for a 2020 property that she sold and claimed it was an example of Jason showing favoritism.

“A couple of years ago Jason added both Nicole and I onto a listing. And Nicole didn’t think that I deserved any credit when the house sold because I was a fairly new agent. And she felt like she did a lot more work than I did,” Chrishell said in an episode. “Even though I did show the house to multiple buyers, and I held open houses.”

The women shaded each other throughout the season after Nicole addressed her problem to Chrishell at a broker’s open, which led to an explosive fight in Palm Springs. In the heat of a spicy dinner table argument, the Dancing With the Stars ​alum told Nicole, “You’re on something. You’ve been acting a little cracked out all night.” Throughout the rest of the season, Nicole warned Chrishell that she was going to lawyer up against the defamatory statement.

Their drama didn’t just happen for the cameras as their fight continued on social media. Things got really bad when Nicole started receiving death threats and Chrishell defended her from the hateful comments.

“It’s been brought to my attention that Nicole’s camp is reporting receiving death threats to several outlets. Being on a reality show on such a huge platform makes for an influx of feedback and I am certainly not a stranger to death threats after 6 seasons,” Chrishell wrote via Instagram Stories in May 2023. “Your opinions help make this show what it is & clearly I have my own. But let’s keep it fun please.”

One month later, Nicole told TMZ that she hopes Chrishell ​can “put the past behind them.”

Is ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Nicole Young Married?

Nicole married husband, Brandon Young, in 2017. The pair are also fur parents to dogs Charlie & Leo.