Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim has found romance with another beautiful blonde three months after his breakup with German model Marie-Lou Nurk in May. The real estate guru was photographed kissing Danika Tanya while on vacation in St. Tropez, France, as the pair appeared in public for the first time. Fans are curious about the new woman in Jason’s life and she’s quite impressive.

Who Is Danika Tanya?

Danika is an Instagram model who boasts more than 11,000 followers. Danika posts mainly bikini photos, as well as ab-baring dresses and other outfits. On TikTok, Danika has 37,700 followers.

While Danika doesn’t provide any personal details in her Instagram bio, she does provide a link to an Instagram page devoted to her dog, “Fernie the pup,” which appears to be a chihuahua mix.

The page includes photos with what appears to be a former boyfriend, as Danika shared pictures of the pet in bed with a man who appears several times on the page, although she never tagged his identity. In a June 2022 series of snapshots with him and Fernie and several other dogs, Danika wrote, “happy pup daddy day to our daddy. we love u so mucho.” He last appeared in a photograph on her Instagram page on July 21, as they held the dog in front of a canine birthday cake. “Mommy 2 & daddy 2. happy bday Kyle!” she wrote in the caption.

Have Jason Oppenheim and Danika Tanya Become Instagram Official?

Not yet, but the Oppenheim Group president shared a series of photos from St. Tropez on Monday, August 21, the same day he was photographed making out with Danika in the Mediterranean Sea and giving her sweet kisses while onshore. He wrote in the caption, “Refreshed & recharged in St. Tropez,” and included a snapshot looking out at the water from the beach, as well as a picture of him emerging from the sea with a towel around his waist, showing off his muscular arms and chest. Jason didn’t tag who took the photo.

When Did Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk Split?

The Los Angeles-based broker shared the ​news of his split from Marie-Lou with fans via an Instagram Story on May 31. “While we still love and care about each other very much, the distance between us has proven to be too great of a challenge to overcome,” Jason wrote alongside a photo of the pair looking at a sunset. “We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship.”

The pair met while vacationing on the Greek island of Mykonos in July 2022. The following month Jason and Marie-Lou became Instagram official and attended their first red carpet event together, but the model was based in Paris and their long-distance relationship proved to be too much of a hurdle to make it in the long run.

Prior to dating Marie-Lou, Jason had a five-month romance with Oppenheim Group employee Chrishell Stause. The former couple went public with their relationship in July 2021 but split that December, with Jason confirming that the pair were ultimately at a stalemate when it came to the idea of starting a family.