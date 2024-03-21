Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn reportedly wants to end her marriage to husband Christian Richard after he was arrested following a domestic violence incident with their son, Christian Georges.

“Christine Quinn is planning on leaving Christian,” a source Us Weekly on Thursday, March 21. “She’s planning on filing for divorce.”

Christian, 44, was arrested on March 19 after he was involved in an alleged domestic incident at their home in Hollywood Hills. The Los Angeles Police Department received a call regarding a domestic dispute and arrived at the scene, where he was booked for assault with a deadly weapon.

“The suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim, missed the victim but hit the victim’s child, causing injury,” a public information officer told Page Six at the time. “The child was seen by paramedics but not transported to hospital.”

Christian Georges was transported to the hospital after his father was taken into custody.

While Christian was released following his first arrest, he was arrested a second time one day later on Wednesday, March 20, Life & Style confirmed. The Los Angeles Police Department told People that he allegedly violated an emergency protective order.

“Last night at approximately 11:40 p.m. our Hollywood officers responded to a radio call,” the LAPD told the outlet on Thursday, March 21. “The suspect, Dumontet, Christian, was arrested for violation of a restraining order.”

The businessman was booked at 1:09 a.m. and released hours later at 4:54 a.m. following his second arrest. Christian is scheduled to appear in court on April 11, according to online records viewed by Life & Style.

The couple met through a mutual friend, and tied the knot in December 2019. “[My friend was] like, ‘Also, he’s looking for a house.’ And I was like: double bonus,” the former reality star recalled of their first meeting while talking to Bustle in May 2020. “Him and I had an amazing steak dinner and got to know each other, and we just hit it off right away. He’s everything that I ever wanted.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Fans first got to meet Christian during season 2 of the Netflix show, while both he and Christine continued to make appearances until she left the Oppenheim Group at the end of season 5 in 2022.

“I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched,” Christine told People in August 2022, sharing her plans to focus on her and Christian’s crypto business, RealOpen. “I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage.”