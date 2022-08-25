Come correct. Selling Sunset realtor Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) clapped back at a Twitter user who implied that she may be into her husband, Tarek El Moussa, a little too much.

“Heather Rae Young really made her husband her entire personality,” the online user tweeted on Sunday, August 21. The reality star noticed the post a few days later and responded, “No girl, It’s called true love. That most people never get to experience. Lucky enough I found one of the most incredible men out there.”

Fans came to the California native’s defense and praised her bond with the Flip or Flop star, claiming that she won in life. “Heather do you girl, people will always be jealous of what you have & stoop low to tear it down. Ignore the haters, You’re doing amazing!” a Twitter user responded.

Heather, 34, and Tarek, 41, have been inseparable ever since they met at a 4th of July boat party in 2019, one year before he popped the big question. After getting married in October 2021, as shown during an episode of Selling Sunset, the pair were eager to grow their family.

The upcoming “Flipping El Moussas” star has been a fantastic stepmother to Tarek’s children, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 7, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall and will soon welcome baby No. 1.

Heather announced she was pregnant in July and shared that the soon-to-be big siblings can’t wait for the little one to join their family. “The most fun part of it all is how sweet and supportive Tay and Bray have been. They try to guess the gender and are having so much fun coming up with names,” she wrote via Instagram alongside pictures from her maternity shoot. “And it’s so cute, Bray comes up to me every day we have the kids and says ‘how big is your baby today’ And he’ll put his ear to my belly and say ‘I can hear the baby’ My heart!!!!”

However, the kiddos don’t have to guess the sex of the baby anymore, after they found out Heather is having a baby boy. The family popped massive confetti cannons during their July gender reveal and seemed pretty happy with the outcome.

“I can’t believe we’re blessed with having a beautiful baby boy. I genuinely thought I was prepared for how I would feel when I found out but nothing could have prepared me for the butterflies in my stomach when I saw the blue confetti,” she said via Instagram. “Overwhelmed with excitement and a little bit of nervousness but we can’t wait to hold our baby boy El Moussa in our arms – Tarek and I can’t stop smiling and talking about it.”