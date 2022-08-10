Growing baby! Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) shared with fans an ultrasound of baby No. 1 with husband Tarek El Moussa, and it was so sweet that it gave her the “flutters.”

“Got my first ‘glimpse’ of our baby boy today. This was my very first time seeing him since I found out his gender so it was so special,” she captioned her Tuesday, August 10, Instagram photo of the precious snapshots.

“I love ultrasounds because I get to see him and hear his heartbeat. As a new mom-to-be, these things give me flutters in the best way, but it’s also nerve-racking because you want to make sure your baby is healthy and in the best condition possible,” the reality personality,34,continued. “Overall, the ultrasound went great and getting a little peak at our boy made my week.”

Heather’s Selling Sunset family seemingly can’t wait until her son arrives, as they gushed over the photo in the comment section while also expressing their love for their costar. “Love him so much already,” Emma Hernan wrote, while Amanza Smith commented, “Omgoodness!!!! So exciting babe. Ahhh I can’t wait to kiss his little sweet face.”

Courtesy of Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

The luxury realtor has taken her online followers through her pregnancy and has frequently updated fans on the baby’s milestones. The California native and Flip or Flop star, 40, shared the exciting news of their “miracle baby” in July after undergoing IVF treatment and freezing her eggs due to Heather’s low fertility count, as she explained in the Instagram announcement. However, the couple gained the most precious surprise when she found out she was expecting a little one without the help of IVF.

“I’ve been really open about my pregnancy journey — we’ve been doing IVF and went from having 7 frozen eggs to being told we were only supposed to get 2 follicles to then being able to get 8 to … having an all-natural pregnancy,” she explained in her June Instagram caption. “You just never know what life has in store for you.”

The following month, the reality stars shared the sex of baby No. 1 after filming their confetti-filled gender reveal with their family, including Tarek’s children, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, whom he shares with ex-wife, Christina Hall.

In the video, each family member held a confetti cannon that shot out blue confetti pieces to indicate that they are having a baby boy. Heather looked angelic in a white halter gown with a low open back and shared a sweet kiss with her hubby after the grand announcement.

Baby boy El Moussa is on the way!