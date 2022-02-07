Through thick and thin! Kim Kardashian is “definitely leaning on” boyfriend Pete Davidson “for support” amid her divorce from Kanye West, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“The Kanye attacks are just vicious and uncalled for, and Pete sees how much it’s affecting her,” adds the insider, referring to the “Praise God” rapper, 44, publicly condemning Kim, 41, on social media for allowing their 8-year-old daughter, North West, to post on TikTok.

The KKW Beauty mogul, who also shares kids Saint, Chicago and Psalm with Kanye, has “been in tears” and “a complete wreck about it,” the source says, noting Pete, 28, has a “calming effect” on Kim.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “has her family — they know what Kanye’s capable of — and they’re always there for her, but she needs an outsider, someone like Pete, who just has her back,” the insider explains. “He’s the shoulder she needs right now and he’s not doing it for any reason other than he cares about her.”

Kim, who began dating the Saturday Night Live star in October 2021, is “used to people using her,” and as a result, “she doesn’t trust easily,” details the source. However, “Pete has proven himself. He cares for her and he’s a true friend.”

The King of Staten Island actor “has been there for her in person to hold her and he picks up her late-night phone calls,” the insider assures. “Even if the romance fizzles out someday, she says she appreciates that he’s a good, solid guy, and he keeps his word. Kim’s in good hands.”

Although the Skims founder has remained mostly tight-lipped about her divorce proceedings from Kanye since filing in February 2021, Kim did address her estranged husband’s recent interviews and social media posts.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” the California native began a lengthy statement via Instagram on February 4.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness,” Kim, who married Kanye in May 2014, continued. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

To conclude, Kim told fans she plans to “handle all matters” regarding the pair’s children “privately.”

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Kanye responded to Kim’s claims accusing her of kidnapping their daughter Chicago, 4, as well as asking the Grammy Award winner to take a drug test.

Reps for Kim, Pete and Kanye did not immediately reply to Life & Style‘s request for comment.