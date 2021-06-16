After giving birth to her third child 11 months ago, Ciara is now back to her pre-baby weight. To celebrate, the singer shared a photo in a leather crop top and pants, looking incredible after dropping 39 pounds.

The “Thinkin Bout You” hitmaker took a slow, steady and healthy approach to regaining her famous figure. Ciara, 35, teamed up with Weight Watchers to become a global ambassador for the company while shedding her baby weight. The singer and her Seattle Seahawks quarterback husband Russell Wilson welcomed son Win Harrison Wilson on July 23, 2020. welcomed son Win Harrison Wilson on July 23, 2020.

CiCi had been struggling with losing the stubborn final 10 pounds, which she revealed to fans in a June 15 Instagam post showing off the final results of her weight loss journey.

Photo Courtesy of Ciara/Instagram

“Goodbye to those last 10lbs I’ve been working on these past 5 weeks, Hello to me-pre baby weight! I’m so proud of myself – down 39 pounds on my @ww journey! ” she wrote in the caption.

She said that the company’s app, “really made the process easy and fun!” for her to shed the baby weight. She went on to thank “everyone for your support, we did it! If you believe in yourself and set goals, it’s all possible! Go for it! Go get it.”

Ciara also added that she plans to “continue the journey with WW, focusing on my overall wellness and maintaining this strong body that gave me three beautiful babies without having to restrict myself.” She noted that “People following the WW program can expect to lose 1-2 lbs/week.” That slower and healthier approach helps keep the pounds off better than any crash diet!

The “Level Up” singer is a mother to three beautiful children. In addition to Win, Ciara and Russell, 32, also share a daughter, Sienna Princess, 4. The couple are also raising her 7-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn, by Ciara’s ex-boyfriend, rapper Future.

After having Win, Ciara took a month to recover before getting back into a diet and exercise regimen. On August 24, 2020, she shared an Instagram photo of her post-delivery body and announced, “48lbs to go! Starting the game plan tomorrow!! P.s. don’t know how easy it’s going be considering 3 babies now! Going to work really hard at this! Let’s go Mamma.” She decided to get some assistance, as on September 23, she announced that she’d partnered with Weight Watchers.