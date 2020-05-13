Courtesy of Ciara/Instagram

She’s glowing! Ciara looks stunning as ever in two makeup-free photos she shared of herself amid pregnancy with baby No. 3.

The 34-year-old’s baby bump was on full display in a fitted white tank top in the selfies shared via Instagram on Wednesday, May 13. It’s clear pregnancy is suiting her well.

The singer announced the exciting news in January when she debuted her baby bump in an Instagram photo taken by her husband, Russell Wilson. “Number 3,” she captioned the post at the time.

Ciara is already mom to 3-year-old daughter Sienna, whom she shares with her hubby. She also has a 5-year-old son named Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with ex Future.

On April 14, the couple announced the sex of the baby. “It’s a boy!” they shouted in an Instagram video posted at the time. Based on the date she announced the baby’s sex, Ciara’s due date is possibly sometime in the early summer. According to babycenter.com, pregnant women usually learn the sex of their baby anywhere between 16 to 20 weeks.

Though Ciara is ecstatic about expanding her brood, the journey hasn’t been easy — especially being pregnant amid the coronavirus pandemic. For instance, Russell, 31, can’t accompany her to the doctor’s for an ultrasound because it’s not safe.

“The life of a pregnant woman in COVID-19 era is very interesting … Russ had to FaceTime me from the car for our ultrasound,” the “Level Up” artist shared on social media in April. “We don’t hear too much about US during this time.”

It’s a good thing Ciara has Russell to lean on. The football player and the brunette beauty got married in 2016. At the time, Ciara’s son was 2 years old. Fortunately, the athlete has always treated him as his own.

“The thing that I’ve learned the most is that being a stepdad, and then also having our little daughter as well, being a stepdad, you really find out what love’s like,” Russell told BuzzFeed in 2019. “It’s interesting. It’s easy to love somebody that’s blood and everything else, but when you can love somebody just like it’s your own child and everything else, that’s what real love is like.”

