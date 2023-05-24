Heidi Klum is no stranger to daring outfits on the red carpet, but she suffered a serious wardrobe malfunction at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival when she bared her left nipple in front of a sea of photographers during the May 24 premiere of The Pot-Au-Feu.

The America’s Got Talent judge, 49, wore a yellow wrap dress with a large center cutout that showed off her cleavage and underboob. When she lifted the shoulder-cape sides of the gown into the air, her nipple completely popped out.

Heidi seemed blissfully unaware of her dress’ malfunction as she made the dramatic fashion move several times. Her nipple remained exposed for a period while her arms were down at her sides before the supermodel’s dress fell back into place.

Fortunately for the Germany native, she has no qualms with people seeing her nipples and has described herself in the past as having no issues with nudity.

“I grew up going to nude beaches with my parents, so I’m a nudist,” she told Ocean Drive magazine in November 2016. “I have no problems with nudity at all. I’m very free. When I go to the beach, it’s in a very remote place where there are not a lot of people, and I like to go topless.”

She added, “I don’t care if someone sees my nipples necessarily — it’s okay to see the nipple!”

Heidi has proved that on numerous occasions by sunbathing topless, both at home and on vacation. She’s shared a handful of Instagram photos showing her wearing nothing but bikini bottoms while using her hair to cover her breasts so as to not violate the site’s no nudity policy.

However, when it comes to sunny getaways, Heidi frequently ditches her top when hitting the beach, which is something she’s vowed to do for the rest of her life.

“I’m also probably going to be the girl on the beach with no top on when I’m 60. Maybe my stomach and my boobs are not going to be the same way they are now. But it’s just who I am. I am more of a free person. I’m more nudist that way. I’m fearless. I don’t think that will change. I’m gonna be that 60-year-old woman lying on the beach with just my bottoms on,” she told People in 2016.

Fortunately, Southern France has plenty of nude beaches so after Heidi’s done with her red carpet appearances at the film festival, she can partake in some topless sunbathing.

Scroll down to see photos of Heidi’s epic wardrobe malfunction at the Cannes Film Festival.