Fashion Sizzle and Fizzle! The 2023 Cannes Film Festival’s Best and Worst Dressed Stars

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival is underway and already stars have been showing off incredible gowns as well as fashion disasters on the Croisette and at other events.

Cannes newcomer Brie Larson is among the eight jury members who will be judging films in competition for the Palme D’Or and other prizes, and her outfits so far have been hit or miss. She’ll be attending events throughout the festival, so Brie will have plenty of chances to serve up various looks.

The Avengers star wore an embroidered Chanel jumpsuit from the brand’s spring/summer 2023 haute couture collection during the festival’s kickoff photocall on May 16. While the outfit and it’s intricate embroidery looked stunning close-up, it photographed poorly from afar, looking like a 70s floral print.

Brie’s satin and embroidered Chanel Resort 2024 gown she wore to attend the opening night screening of Johnny Depp‘s film Jeanne du Barry was a complete disaster. It managed to look heavy and messy with a metallic embroidered tunic over a long-sleeved, flowing pale gold dress.

At the same premiere, Catherine Zeta-Jones absolutely slayed the red carpet with her crimson Elie Saab gown featuring a plunging deep-V neckline, belted waist and a flowing left shoulder cape. She was joined by husband Michael Douglas and their daughter Carys, who also donned Elie Saab, choosing a white sheer halter dress.

That same evening, Michael received the Honorary Palme d’Or for lifetime achievement in film. His documentary, Michael Douglas, The Prodigal Son, screened just prior to the festival’s opening.

The highly anticipated Cannes Film Festival premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on May 18 brought out a slew of stars on the red carpet, including star Harrison Ford and his wife, Calista Flockhart. The former Ally McBeal star looked incredible in simple yet elegant black tulle dress. She also showed off flowing dark brown shoulder-length locks in a gorgeous hair makeover.

Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan attended the premiere looking fabulous in a red satin dress with an open side panel and a waist-tie that fit her figure to perfection. A number of other stars were present for the premiere of the final film in the Indiana Jones series, and you can see their outfits below.

Scroll down for the best and worst dressed stars at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.