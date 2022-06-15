Brie Larson Looks Marvelous in Everything She Wears! See Her Sexiest Braless Looks

Brie Larson has gone from starring as a Six Chick in 13 Going on 30 to showing off a rock hard six pack while training for Captain Marvel, and she’s not afraid to flash her ripped bod – including in some risky braless looks!

Her love of ditching her bras, almost caused the Room star some major embarrassment as she suffered a wardrobe malfunction while attending PORTER Magazine’s Incredible Women Gala In Association With Estee Lauder at NeueHouse in November 2017. Brie wore a sheer Chanel dress without a bra to the gala, but while on the red carpet, the photographers’ cameras caused her pasties to shine through her gown.

The awkward moment did not stop her from donning the no bra look, however. She continued to free the nipple in some of her most iconic looks, including in a soaking wet see-through white minidress, which she shared via Instagram in February 2022.

“If you listen closely, you’ll hear the ocean in my earrings,” the Trainwreck star joked alongside the sultry snap.

Two months later, at the 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in April 2022, Brie wore a stunning sparkly Celine gown as she walked the red carpet with her hairstylist, Bryce Scarlett. Her toned arms were on full display in the daring, sleeveless ensemble, which left little to the imagination as she subtly flashed side boob in the swooping backless dress.

Her red carpet appearance came just one day before she hit a major milestone on her Instagram page.

“We’re now a family of 7 million here on Instagram,” the Marvels star shared to her profile on April 12, alongside a photo of herself with the number “7,000,000” in skywriting above her. She wore yet another stunning backless gown as she posed without a bra for her fans.

“Wowowow. Thank you for the love and making this a fun space for me,” she added with a winking emoji.

Keep scrolling to see some of Brie Larson’s sexiest braless moments.