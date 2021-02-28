Band babe! Kourtney Kardashian was spotted hanging out at the studio where her boyfriend, Travis Barker, was working on music on Saturday, February 27.

In a set of two purple-toned photos posted to her Instagram, the 41-year-old sat on a spiky black chair near a drum set in a soundproofed room while rocking a leather dress and combat boots. She held a lollipop in her hand and smiled at the camera with her eyes closed in one shot, while in another it looked as though she was mid-conversation with someone.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The Blink-182 drummer, 45, commented on the post with a purple smirking devil emoji, while his daughter, Alabama, left four red heart emojis. Travis also shared the photo to his Instagram Stories and included a black heart emoji and a drum emoji.

The musician and the Poosh founder sparked romance rumors in late January, when they each posted nearly identical photos from the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home. They made their relationship Instagram official two days after spending their first Valentine’s Day together.

“The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “For Kourt, their relationship is ‘easy.’ There’s no game playing or anything like that.” On Travis’ part, he’s “over the moon” to be dating the reality star, whom he has “always” found “super sexy.”

The former Aquabats member shares his daughter, 15, and 17-year-old son Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, who has seemingly been sharing her opinion on social media about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dating her ex. The former Miss USA, 45, liked a fan’s Instagram comment claiming Kourtney was a “downgrade” on February 16. A week later, Kourtney shared a cryptic quote shading people’s “good intentions” on her Instagram Stories.

Despite the tensions, Travis doesn’t plan on mediating things between his ex and new flame. “Travis won’t get in the middle of Kourtney and Shanna’s relationship,” a separate insider told Life & Style on Wednesday, February 24. According to the source, “He thinks it’s best if they stay in their own lane, they don’t need to be chummy. He and Shanna coparent great, which Kourtney appreciates because she’s doing the same with Scott [Disick]. Travis just wants everyone to be chill.”