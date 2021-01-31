She knows her man is talented! Kourtney Kardashian‘s reaction to boyfriend Travis Barker‘s “first punk band” is too cute.

On Saturday, January 30, the Blink 182 drummer shared an Instagram clip of himself and three friends playing in Travis’ first musical group. “My first punk band FEEBLE,” the 45-year-old captioned the video. He also included a YouTube link in his bio, allowing fans to experience the full video of a track titled “I Think We’re Alone Now.” Travis’ new ladylove, 41, commented on the post, “Wow.”

The musician and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sparked romance rumors when they both shared similar photos from the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home on January 23, but they have been flirty with one another via social media for the last few months.

On Christmas Eve 2020, Travis liked Kourtney’s steamy holiday outfit photo. He left a rose emoji on a sexy photo of Kourtney posing in sister Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS underwear line on January 20. Most recently, he liked one of the reality star’s sizzling red bikini photos from her trip to Turks and Caicos with sisters Kim, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and their daughters.

The father of two and the Poosh founder “have moved out of the ‘friend-zone’ and are dating,” an insider exclusively confirmed to Life & Style on January 25. “They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other.”

“The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition,” the source added. “For Kourt, their relationship is ‘easy’ because they’ve been pals for years. There’s no game playing or anything like that.”

Kourtney and Travis live in the same neighborhood in Calabasas, California, and have been friends for a long time, so it’s no surprise Kourt’s family is on board with her new relationship. “Travis knows the Kardashians, and they’ve welcomed him into the family,” the insider said. “They’re really pleased for Kourt and are glad to see her happy again.”

Travis is “over-the-moon” about dating the E! personality, since he “always found Kourt super sexy.”

Kourtney shares three children — 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign — with ex Scott Disick, while Travis shares two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama.