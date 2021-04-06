Another day, another reason to envy Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s blossoming romance. “Real is rare,” the Blink-182 drummer captioned a Monday, April 5, Instagram post, which included a candid video of himself and the Poosh.com founder in a romantic embrace.

Obviously, Kourtney, 41, appreciated the shout-out from her boyfriend and commented a red heart emoji. The E! personality also shared the clip to her own Instagram Story.

Photographer Group/MEGA

The sweet moment was captured during the couple’s recent family ski trip to Utah. Kourtney, who shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, and Travis, 45, who shares teenagers Landon and Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, had a fun-filled weekend hitting the slopes with their kids, making viral TikTok videos by the fire and drinking hot chocolate. Shanna’s firstborn, Atiana De La Hoya, also tagged along and posed for plenty of photos with Kourtney.

“Travis considers Atiana, Shanna‘s daughter with Oscar De La Hoya, his own flesh and blood,” a source previously told In Touch. “Like Alabama, she grew up watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians and thinks Kourtney is pretty cool.”

Even with their family’s approval, the A-listers aren’t ready to say “I do” just yet. Kourtney “is in no rush” to marry Travis, a separate insider revealed to Life & Style in late March. “But she’s never been married … so, who knows? Right now, she’s just happy and there’s zero pressure on the relationship to be anything more than what it is.”

Prior to settling down with Travis, Kourtney dated Scott, 37, on-and-off from 2006 to 2015. Later, she began seeing model Younes Bendjima. The pair dated from October 2016 to August 2018. Despite a brief reconciliation in December 2019, Kourtney and Younes called it quits for good ahead of 2020. On March 25, Khloé Kardashian tweeted her sister’s former flame was “so toxic” and “negative.”

According to the source, Kourtney’s relationship with Travis is “the most normal” she’s ever been in. “There’s no jealousy or petty behavior. They are both independent with their own interests.”