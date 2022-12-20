After months of well-documented space between Travis Barker and Scott Disick, a Kardashian insider exclusively tells Life & Style that “tension” between them is “no secret.” Amid the news that Kourtney Kardashian’s husband seemingly didn’t attend her son Mason Disick’s birthday party on Saturday, December 17, fans were questioning why the Blink-182 wasn’t in attendance. According to the insider, it all comes down to the politics between the trio.

“Kourtney has all but cut off contact with Scott since marrying Travis, as Travis wasn’t comfortable with some of Scott’s actions,” the source says of the pair’s strained relationship. “He feels like Scott has taken advantage of Kourt’s easygoing nature and hasn’t shown up as a parent the way he should have.”

The insider goes on to explain that because the Poosh founder, 43, and Flip It Like Disick star’s relationship was “so on and off for so many years.” Travis, 47, “felt like they needed a clean break once he and Kourt got together.”

The highs and lows of Kourtney and Scott’s relationship were documented throughout E!’s original series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as well as some of the show’s spinoffs. The pair first got together after meeting in Mexico in 2006 and dated on and off until 2015. They share three children together: sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 10.

Noting that it was a “no brainer” for The Kardashians star to mostly cut herself out of her ex’s life, the source tells Life & Style that Kourtney is “happy to coparent with Scott – but that’s where she draws the line.”

Though Kourtney and Travis became Instagram official in February 2021, a source previously told Life & Style in January of the same year that the longtime friends had “secretly [been] together for a couple of months and are really into each other.”

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The Grammy-nominated musician popped the question to the reality TV personality in a romantic proposal at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Montecito, California, in October 2021. The sweet moment was also filmed for The Kardashians and aired during the first season of the family’s Hulu show in May 2022.

After attending the 2022 Grammys in April, the pair tied the knot at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas; however, Kourtney later revealed in an Instagram post that the ceremony was merely “practice” for the real thing.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” Kourtney wrote at the time. “Practice makes perfect.”

Kourtney and the DTA Records founder legally wed at a Santa Barbara courthouse the following month, Life & Style confirmed. They then jet-setted to Portofino, Italy, for a lavish three day wedding celebration with a small group of their inner circle, including Kourtney’s sisters, mom Kris Jenner, Travis’ kids Landon Barker, Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya – the daughter of his ex Shanna Moakler and famed boxer Oscar de la Hoya – pal Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox and more. All three of Kourtney’s kids were also in attendance.

Reps for the Kardashians and Scott Disick did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.